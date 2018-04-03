Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
IU football hosted its annual Pro Day on Tuesday, which included 11 different former Hoosiers working out in front of NFL scouts.
A program spokesperson told TheHoosier.com that 28 of 32 NFL teams were in-attendance for the event.
TheHoosier.com was also there, and has some photos of the participants embedded below.
