Notes:

- Matt Bedford didn't receive the best of grades in his debut, but that was expected. What is worth noting from the true freshman is the success he had in run-blocking on the edge. Indiana ran toward the left tackle gap eight times Saturday, which is far more than any other gap, and that's where the Hoosiers recorded three first downs and 26 of their 76 rushing yards.

- Nick Westbrook received one of the worst offensive grades on the team, as he dropped a deep pass late in the game and missed on another pass from Mike Penix, but he received his best run-blocking grade of the season, as he was crucial in downfield blocking on short-to-medium range passes.

- Ronnie Walker continues his success in pass protection. That's how Walker has seen so many snaps this season, as he has become one of the best pass protectors out of the backfield in the Big Ten.

- Obviously, Donavan Hale, Whop Philyor and Penix were the most effective offensive players for Indiana.