Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-11 06:44:53 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF Notes: Scouting Iowa

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30Before IU hosts Iowa on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET,) TheHoosier.com has a look at the upcoming opponent via analysis from Pro Football Focus.Check out offen...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}