The scouting service on Wednesday tweeted Ramsey's 97.6 quarterback rating ranked No. 1 in the conference, ahead of Penn State's Trace McSorley (91.4) and Iowa's Nate Stanley (81.9).

Redshirt sophomore Peyton Ramsey's execution on long-developing passes is the best among returning Big Ten quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Peyton Ramsey saw a 97.4 passer rating on throws 2.6 seconds or longer after the snap - tops among returning B1G QBs pic.twitter.com/KpnEMFUtjL

PFF defines long-developing pass plays as passes thrown 2.6 seconds after the snap or longer. The evaluation was based on quarterbacks with at least 70 attempts last season.

Ramsey completed 134-of-205 attempts (65.4 percent) for 1,252 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games (four starts) as a redshirt freshman en route to a BTN.com All-Freshman team selection. His completion percentage was second in the Big Ten (tied for 13th nationally) and ranks first in program single-season history.

McSorley, meanwhile, led the Big Ten with a completion percentage of 66.5. Stanley, at 55.8 percent, had the lowest completion percentage of the 10 quarterbacks who registered a minimum of 15 pass attempts per game.

The quarterback rating, a traditional college and NFL statistic, is different from PFF's grading method.

PFF, which evaluates pro and college players, grades on a scale of 0-100 for its NFL ratings - the closer to 100, the better. Those grades are calculated by covering every player on every play of every game, starting with one PFF analyst grading each player of -2 to +2 according to what he did on each play. A minus-2 is considered a play such as a "catastrophic game ending interception," a zero is an "expected" or routine play and a plus-2 is considered a play such as a "perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation."

From there, a second PFF analyst grades the same game independent of the first, then a PFF senior analyst settles any differences in the first two analysts' evaluations. The process concludes with Pro Coach Network, "a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience," to ensure accuracy. Those grades are normalized to account for game situation and then converted to a 0-100 scale.

