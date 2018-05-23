Saffold, currently with the Los Angeles Rams, received a grade of 87.9 from the scouting service. It was the third-highest grade among the top five at his position.

Saffold started at left guard in all 15 games he appeared in for the Rams last season, helping them finish with the eighth-highest rushing yardage total (1,953) and average (122.1) in 2017. The Rams finished 11-5 en route to winning their first NFC West division title since 2003 and securing their first playoff appearance since 2004.

PFF, which evaluates pro and college players, grades on a scale of 0-100 for its NFL ratings - the closer to 100, the better as indicated in the graphic above. Those grades are calculated by covering every player on every play of every game, starting with one PFF analyst grading each player of -2 to +2 according to what he did on each play. A minus-2 is considered a play such as a "catastrophic game ending interception," a zero is an "expected" or routine play and a plus-2 is considered a play such as a "perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation."

From there, a second PFF analyst grades the same game independent of the first, then a PFF senior analyst settles any differences in the first two analysts' evaluations. The process concludes with Pro Coach Network, "a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience," to ensure accuracy. Those grades are normalized to account for game situation and then converted to a 0-100 scale.

Click here for PFF's full explanation on its grading system.