A simple glance at the final scorebook shows the impact that Perkins had in Iowa's drubbing of Indiana, scoring 23 of Iowa's 90 points in a 22-point blowout. Yet, it still understates the complete control over the outcome he had on Tuesday night.

"(Iowa) is the only team that believed in me," Perkins said Tuesday night. "It felt good because all my family knows that IU didn't recruit me, so they knew that would motivate me to play the way I played today. Them being here, to be able to see me play in this legendary gym, it felt good."

Fast forward nearly three and a half years, Perkins is back in Indiana. And, playing for the Hawkeyes in front of nearly 35 family members, he's torching the school that didn't recruit him all along.

Following the guidance of his assistants, McCaffery watched Perkins play for Indiana high school basketball legend Jack Keefer. Perkins wanted to play in the Big Ten, and Keefer sold him on the shifty guard. "He can play for me," McCaffery recalls telling Keefer.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Once a 3-star prospect out of Lawrence North High School, Tony Perkins lacked the attention of many of the high-major programs that he'd always dreamed of playing for. Even the in-state powers – Indiana, Purdue and others – didn't have Perkins on their radar.

Perkins added 10 rebounds and eight assists on the night. He grew up watching Kobe – Perkins' game features much more of a passing aspect, of course – but it's where he derives a mentality to do whatever a win requires. If his team needs him to score, he can do that. He contributes on the glass and spreads the ball around to shooters.

One of those shooters was Kris Murray, whose 26 points came in a variety of ways. Indiana's defense lost him on multiple occasions, although Murray admits the basket looked "really big" to him on the night. Whatever he did, the trend remained the same: Indiana's defense had no response.

"They were switching a lot more than they have been against us, so just confusing them with off-ball movement I think really got me a couple of open looks early," Murray said. McCaffery noted that hitting those two threes in quick succession was a big factor in their victory, getting them off on the right foot for the evening.

Whether the first two minutes dictated the result after 40, that's a discussion to have later. But, not once during those 40 minutes did Indiana look to be in a position to take back control.

Facing such a porous defense, Perkins tormented the Indiana backcourt. His constant scoring presence forced Indiana to play tighter on him off-ball, opening up key back cut opportunities to find buckets at the rim. When he penetrated, he either finished at the rim or the Hoosiers' defense collapsed, leaving shooters open on the wings – which Iowa converted at a 57% clip.

Indiana's defense let Iowa have whatever they wanted. In most cases, a gracious Perkins was only taking what the Hoosiers gave him. In such a lopsided win, the Hoosiers' defense was, in Woodson's own words, "nonexistent" and played defeated from the jump.

In fact, Woodson didn't once mince for words on such an uncharacteristic night for his defense. A usual trademark of his teams, Indiana's defense was unidentifiable Tuesday night. Matter of fact, coming off of such an emotional win over Purdue last time out, the performance as a whole was a lost act.

"It's just unacceptable the way we played tonight."

"You saw the game I did. They had their way doing everything they wanted to do."

"They came in here and kicked our ass. It was just that simple."

"Nothing we did defensively that we worked on worked. We just -- we weren't there for some reason, and I've got to figure it out."

Four Hawkeyes scored 16+ points. They shot 56% from the field as a team. They assisted on nearly two-thirds of their made baskets scored on over 60% of their possessions.

Simply put, that's not good enough, at all, for Indiana.