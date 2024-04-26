Ciezki has two years of eligibility remaining.

Penn State transfer guard Shay Ciezki announced her commitment to Indiana on Thursday via social media .

The second of two additions the Hoosiers made on Thursday afternoon was a transfer from within the Big Ten conference.

Standing at 5-foot-7, Ciezki spent two seasons in Happy Valley at Penn State prior to entering the portal this offseason.

Ciezki has started 59 of the 65 games she's appeared in throughout her collegiate career thus far.

This past season, Ciezki's sophomore campaign, she averaged 11.6 points a contest. The Buffalo, New York native added 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game as well.

A knockdown shooter from outside the arc, Ciezki is a career 38.9% 3-point shooter. A year ago, she connected on 36.8% of her 5.7 threes a game.

Ciezki shot 42.3% from the floor and 90.2% at the charity stripe this last season for the Lady Lions.

The No. 56 ranked player coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class, Ciezki was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention for her efforts last season.

Losing Sara Scalia this offseason, the Hoosiers hope Ciezki can replace some of the 3-point production lost at the guard spot that the Hoosiers have lost.