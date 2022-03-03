Pass rusher Jaren Handy dismissed from Indiana program

Indiana begins spring practice on Saturday, March 5 and will be without someone that was expected to be a key contributor in the 2022 season. Tom Allen announced on Thursday that pass rusher Jaren Handy has been dismissed from the team.

Last season was Handy's first in the Indiana program after transferring in from Auburn following the 2020 season.

"Yeah, so first of all, with Jaren Handy's situation, just a series of just disciplinary issues that we had to deal with," Allen said. "Dealt with those, and systematically had some suspensions involved there prior to this that led up to it."