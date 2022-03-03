Pass rusher Jaren Handy dismissed from Indiana program
Indiana begins spring practice on Saturday, March 5 and will be without someone that was expected to be a key contributor in the 2022 season. Tom Allen announced on Thursday that pass rusher Jaren Handy has been dismissed from the team.
Last season was Handy's first in the Indiana program after transferring in from Auburn following the 2020 season.
"Yeah, so first of all, with Jaren Handy's situation, just a series of just disciplinary issues that we had to deal with," Allen said. "Dealt with those, and systematically had some suspensions involved there prior to this that led up to it."
Handy played in nine games last season and totaled 19 tackles. In three seasons he has combined for 29 tackles and one sack.
The 6-foot-6 and 255-pound edge rusher was a four-star recruit coming out of Hattiesburg (LA) high school in the 2019 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 135 overall player in the Rivals250 class of 2019 rankings.
"You've got to be able to be willing to do -- I'd say it was more of a collective. It wasn't one thing, and that's really what culminatively came to that point, so made that decision and that's where we're at."
