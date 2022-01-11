Parker Stewart trying to find more ways to score for Hoosiers

"Obviously my role here is different so I'm still working on getting adjusted," Stewart said. "But I feel like I'm getting more comfortable every game."

This season, Stewart is averaging just 5.6 shot attempts per game, a career low. At Pitt he averaged 7.6 attempts as a freshman and last year at Tennessee-Martin he averaged 15.2 attempts per game.

The 6-foot-5 guard has hit almost any key shot for Indiana when it needed a bucket. Now, opposing defenses are zeroing in on Stewart and making it difficult for him to get shots off.

Stewart came into his Indiana career known as a shooter and scorer. Thus far, he has lived up to the hype as a shooter -- even exceeding it.

There is no question Parker Stewart has added a different dimension to the Indiana offense, one it didn't have for most of the past five seasons. That is a true knockdown shooter from the perimeter.

After a scorching hot first month of the season, Stewart was averaging 8.7 points per game while shooting 49 percent from three on 5.4 attempts per game. In nine games, he had five in which he hit at least three 3's -- including a 6-of-12 game from three against Syracuse.

In the last month, however, his scoring is down to just 5.7 points per game and he is shooting 38.9 percent on just 3.0 attempts from three per game. While still proving to be an effective shooter, the consistency hasn't been there due to defensive changes from opponents.

Stewart didn't score against Merrimack, had just two points against Penn State and didn't make a three. He also had just five points on 2-of-8 shooting against Ohio State.

"I wouldn't leave Miller or Parker, either, you know what I mean. They are shot makers," IU head coach Mike Woodson said after the Penn State loss. "I thought Penn State did a good job of saying, all right, Trayce, you've got to beat us."

Much of the talk since then was how to get the shooters of Indiana more involved. Stewart responded in a big way, scoring 12 points on 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from three last time out against Minnesota.

One added dimension to Stewart's game has been off of the dribble, something he showcased a lot at Tennessee-Martin but had yet to do so at Indiana.

"It's something I'm used to, at my old school I played point guard, obviously my role here is different...," Stewart said of scoring off of the dribble. "I feel like I'm getting more comfortable every game.

"I got a couple tonight (Sunday) off of out of bounds plays, focusing on setting a good screen for someone else helps get me open. Also trying to be more aggressive inside the arc opens up the 3 ball for me more as well I think."

Before his 12-point outing against Minnesota, he had totaled just 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting in his previous three games.

Indiana needs to continue to work in more ways for Stewart to get open looks, but if he can add to his spot up shooting with an increased driving ability, it will open up looks for him even more.

If Stewart can continue to be a consistent scorer, not just shooter, it will give the Hoosiers another threat to an offense that is starting to click in the right ways at the right time.