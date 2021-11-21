Parker Stewart shows off shooting ability in breakout game
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana recruited Parker Stewart because it knew the type of shooter and offensive player that he was.
Stewart hit his first two shots of his Indiana career in the season opener -- both 3's -- but fell into a bit of a slump after that. He would go on to miss his next six 3's and eight shots total.
On Sunday, however, Stewart broke out and had his best game in an Indiana uniform.
"It’s awesome," Stewart said. "I shoot a lot. It’s awesome to see it go through the net."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news