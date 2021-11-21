Parker Stewart shows off shooting ability in breakout game

Indiana recruited Parker Stewart because it knew the type of shooter and offensive player that he was.

Stewart hit his first two shots of his Indiana career in the season opener -- both 3's -- but fell into a bit of a slump after that. He would go on to miss his next six 3's and eight shots total.

On Sunday, however, Stewart broke out and had his best game in an Indiana uniform.

"It’s awesome," Stewart said. "I shoot a lot. It’s awesome to see it go through the net."