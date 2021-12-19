 TheHoosier - Parker Stewart continues hot shooting: 'We’re going to keep feeding him'
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-19 12:10:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Parker Stewart continues hot shooting: 'We’re going to keep feeding him'

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana hasn't had a sharpshooter on the wing in some time. Someone who can knock down shots from anywhere on the floor and do it consistently.

Parker Stewart has provided that since day one for the Hoosiers. He has brought a different dimension to the Indiana offense when he is on the floor.

"He has been very important for us," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "... But I don't want to be a team to just live on three-point shots. If you got it, you know, hey, take it. I mean, if it's there. But I think our strength is playing inside-out with our big guys, and that's been good for us. I don't want to stray away from that."

IU's Parker Stewart continues to provide a different dimension for Indiana's offense. (IU Athletics)
IU's Parker Stewart continues to provide a different dimension for Indiana's offense. (IU Athletics)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}