Parker Stewart continues hot shooting: 'We’re going to keep feeding him'

Indiana hasn't had a sharpshooter on the wing in some time. Someone who can knock down shots from anywhere on the floor and do it consistently.

Parker Stewart has provided that since day one for the Hoosiers. He has brought a different dimension to the Indiana offense when he is on the floor.

"He has been very important for us," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "... But I don't want to be a team to just live on three-point shots. If you got it, you know, hey, take it. I mean, if it's there. But I think our strength is playing inside-out with our big guys, and that's been good for us. I don't want to stray away from that."