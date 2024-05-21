“As the coaches spoke, I kept thinking, "My hard work is finally paying off!" It feels amazing, and I am ready to work harder,” Souffrant said. “So far, I've met (co-offensive coordinator) Tino Sunseri and (cornerbacks coach Rod) Ojong. I felt comfortable speaking with them. After listening to their vision I believe Indiana has a great program that I'd love to be a part of.”

The Hoosiers continue to make in-roads in the Sunshine State, most recently extending an offer to top 2026 cornerback PJ Souffrant Jr. out of Palm Beach Central (Fla.). The offer from the Hoosiers on May 7 was the 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback’s first Division I offer.

Souffrant is a cornerback-wide receiver combination who is likely a corner at the next level. He has good speed and ability to cover and carry deep routes. He is a tough cover corner who can jam at the line of scrimmage and undercut routes to make plays on the ball. He can also elude blockers in space and tackle in run support.

Shortly after getting an offer from the Hoosiers, Western Kentucky also offered Souffrant. The two schools remain his only offers so far. Souffrant said the Hoosiers gave him an offer after evaluating him at practice during the spring contact period.

“I am glad that the coaches got to see me in action during practice, which I think they enjoyed,” he added. “I believe (Indiana) would be an excellent fit for me. The university's academic excellence and football program aligns with my goals and values. I'm impressed by the program's commitment to developing players both on and off the field, and I feel confident that I would thrive in their environment.”

Souffrant transferred to Palm Beach Central from Saint Francis High School in Georgia. Right now, his focus is getting acclimated to his new team.

“I’ve been watching footage of their previous season to understand their strengths, weaknesses, and playing styles,” he said. “This helps me figure out how I can contribute my skills to the team. I've been training non-stop, including weekends. … Our team has incredible talent, and I'm excited to work together to become one of the toughest teams to beat in South Florida. We're finding our rhythm and building a strong team dynamic.”