Pair of Hoosier infielders take home weekly Big Ten honors
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana shortstop Tyler Cerny was announced as the Big Ten's Player of the Week on Monday afternoon, per a release from the conference.
Per the same release, the Hoosiers' freshman first baseman Joey Brenczewski was named the conference's Freshman of the Week.
A Greenwood, Indiana native, Cerny is now the second Hoosier to take home Big Ten Player of the Week honors this season. Left fielder Devin Taylor is the lone other Hoosier to win the weekly award this season.
As for Brenczewski, a native of Fishers, Indiana, the first baseman takes home Indiana's second Freshman of the Week award of the season in as many weeks after Jasen Oliver was awarded the honor a week ago.
This is the first time that both Cerny and Brenczweski have won their respective honors.
Cerny was instrumental this week in propelling Indiana to its first series win on the road in College Park against Maryland since 2019.
The sophomore went 9-20 (.450) at the plate this week, tallying one home run and collecting six RBIs. Cerny scored 11 runs across a 3-1 week for the Hoosiers, as Indiana outscored its opponents 50-19 this past week.
On Tuesday, Cerny registered a four-hit performance against top 25 ranked Indiana State.
Brenczewski hit a hot .375 at this plate this week, with a batting average coming in north of .500 in Indiana's four games.
The freshman first baseman knocked in six runs this week and scored seven himself, as Indiana scored 14-plus runs in three consecutive games for the first time since 1992 this past week.
Over the weekend at Maryland, Brenczewski struck out just one time in his 16 at-bats over the course of the series. In the series opener on Friday night, Brenczewski tallied four hits.
