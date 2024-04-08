BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana shortstop Tyler Cerny was announced as the Big Ten's Player of the Week on Monday afternoon, per a release from the conference.

Per the same release, the Hoosiers' freshman first baseman Joey Brenczewski was named the conference's Freshman of the Week.

A Greenwood, Indiana native, Cerny is now the second Hoosier to take home Big Ten Player of the Week honors this season. Left fielder Devin Taylor is the lone other Hoosier to win the weekly award this season.

As for Brenczewski, a native of Fishers, Indiana, the first baseman takes home Indiana's second Freshman of the Week award of the season in as many weeks after Jasen Oliver was awarded the honor a week ago.

This is the first time that both Cerny and Brenczweski have won their respective honors.