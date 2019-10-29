Out of position, Armaan Franklin flashes against Gannon
With injury concerns in Indiana's backcourt, true freshman Armaan Franklin started at point guard in the team's exhibition game against Gannon University. He logged a team-high 34 minutes and scored in double figures.
As the season draws closer, question marks are surrounding the Indiana men's basketball backcourt ahead of its season opener. With starting point guard Rob Phinisee held to a limited role in the team's exhibition match against Gannon, true freshman guard Armaan Franklin stepped up while captains Al Durham and Devonte Green sat due to injury and were unable to add depth to the position.
"For his first time I would say he did a pretty good job," junior forward Justin Smith said of Franklin after the game. "It's not easy playing point, but he was steady. He got us into our offense, he got us into our sets and he can definitely build from it going forward."
Franklin was named a starter before tipoff at a position he played in high school but is currently leaving behind as he adjusts to becoming an off-ball guard. Indiana head coach Archie Miller said he had almost no practice at point guard before being thrusted onto the court against the Golden Knights.
Alongside coveted recruit and former Indiana Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson-Davis, it's been Franklin that is elevating his level of play regardless of expectations.
"I think Armaan's the one guy that even surprises me a little bit," Miller said after Indiana's 84-54 victory. "He's been very, very good in our two live-action games. And he's played out of position tonight for 30 minutes and he hasn't learned one play at playing point guard."
The native of Indianapolis opened the game by slashing into the paint and laying the ball into the basket with his left hand after just 17 seconds of play. Though he joined the rest of the Hoosiers in an offensive drought during the first half and didn't score again until the second, where he drilled a three point attempt in the left corner.
He finished the game with 12 points — equalling Jackson-Davis' point total.
Alongside his shooting, Franklin was tied for the team lead in assists with four, and nabbed eight rebounds. Even with all the positive production, at times his youth showed as he committed four of Indiana's 16 turnovers, more than anyone else on the team.
"They're just learning," Miller said of his young players. "You never probably really imagined that Armaan was going to play 35 minutes tonight. You thrust those guys in there, they get their feet wet and next thing you know they grow up right before your eyes."
Franklin cleaned up his passes early, as his final turnover was made just three minutes into the second half. That was when Miller loosened up the offense and alleviated the responsibility of those playing out of position.
"We kind of just relied on our passing game and moved it and I thought that actually looked pretty good for this time of year with that many guys out there," Miller said. "There was a lot of movement, a lot of action, and we took the pressure off of plays."
Moving forward, despite his performance, Franklin is not expected to settle into a full-time point guard. Miller said he's played well enough to learn the role, but when Phinisee, Durham and Green return to form, those will be the guards to shoulder the ball handling duties.
Franklin showcased potential in his shooting ability, even though he connected on one of three shots from beyond the three point line. The two he missed rattled in and out of the rim.
Allowing the freshman to concentrate on off-ball movement while the ball sits in the hands of the team's true point guards will allow him to get open looks during the season.
"I'm proud of him because I think at the end of the day he'll do what you ask him to did and he works at it, but by no mistake is it by design," Miller said. "I think he's going to be at his best when he's with somebody.
