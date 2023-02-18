Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and players recap Saturday's conference matchup with Illinois.

UNDERWOOD: I don’t know if proud is the right word. Excited, elated, great college basketball game. Elite game. Unfortunately, we haven’t played these guys healthy, but I’m a much bigger believer in our team right now then I have been at any point this season. Luke Goode’s performance, Ty Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week. He’s been in bed with strep throat. RJ (Melendez) woke up yesterday with it. Obviously, we don’t know anything about Terrance (Shannon). He’s in concussion protocol. Leading scorer, one of our best defenders.

To see Matt Mayer step up, to see Jayden Epps play great, I think everybody who knows anything about the game of basketball saw Luke Goode’s value today. The ability to make shots, he never makes a mistake defensively, he gets his hands on loose balls, he’s always in the right spots. A loose ball for a three is a big play in the game. I’ve got to look at the technical on Coleman (Hawkins). That’s energy an passion. I think they (Indiana) went on a 9-0 run right after that. Great college basketball game. I don’t want to take any of that away. I thought we did a great job on Trayce (Jackson-Davis) and he’s got 28 and 12.

I know what Mike’s (Woodson) feeling when you’ve got one of the best players in the country, if not the best. It’s a pretty good feeling. I feel really upbeat, we’re going to turn around and play again on Monday in a Covid make-up game. We’ve got to take this same kind of energy and turn that into a game on Monday.

UNDERWOOD: Penn State. Right after the game. He went into protocol that night. It’s just the deal it is, and we have obviously lived in protocol longer than anybody in America I think, with a guy missing 14 games a year ago. Those things are what they are. what we didn’t expect was strep throat running through our team and 102 degree fevers. But that’s life in the Big Ten. That’s not an excuse. Mike’s doing a great job, that’s a good basketball team, they whipped our butt, but that’s not an excuse. I’m in a great place with the fight that this team showed today.

UNDERWOOD: first of all, we got embarrassed the first time we played them. Matt was sick in that game, and we didn’t play very well. They played great. It’s two great basketball teams. Two teams that in postseason play could make a long, long run. We were dialed in, and they made a loose ball play that got them a three and that was a big play in the game.