BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - No. 14 Indiana hosts No. 3 Iowa for a big time Big Ten showdown on Thursday night in a game with countless Big Ten title implications. Indiana (21-4, 12-3 in Big Ten play) enters Thursday night's clash fresh off one of the Hoosiers' worst losses of the season. On Monday, Indiana travelled to Champaign for a matchup with a struggling Illinois team. A disastrous second quarter doomed the Hoosiers as they fell 86-66 to the Illini. The loss, Indiana's fourth of the season, was the Hoosiers' first loss of the year against an unranked opponent. Mackenzie Holmes poured in 24 points on 10-14 shooting from the field, but the All-American battled foul trouble throughout the second half. While Holmes shot efficiently from the floor, the rest of the Hoosiers combined to go 16-41 (39%) from the field against the Illini. Iowa (23-3, 12-2 in Big Ten play) tallied 106 points -- crossing the century mark for the ninth time this season -- last time out in a 17-point win over Michigan last Thursday. The story of the night was Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who broke Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's basketball's all-time scoring record. Clark broke the record in style, dropping an Iowa program record for points in a single game in the process. Clark torched the Wolverines for 49 points, leading the Hawkeyes scoring charge. She also tallied 13 assists on the night. Kate Martin and Hannah Stuelke -- who had 47 points in a game two weeks ago -- also scored in double-figures for the Hawkeyes, posting 20 and 13 points respectively. Indiana has last two games thus far in February. However, the Hoosiers have yet to lose inside the friendly confines of Assembly Hall this season, they're a perfect 13-0. The last time Iowa played on the road, the Hawkeyes lost, falling by three points in Lincoln to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. 40 days after Indiana was dominated in Iowa City, the Hoosiers host the Hawkeyes for one of the biggest games of the Big Ten season to date. Let's take a refreshed look at the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Quick Hitters

Who?: No. 14 Indiana (21-4, 12-3 in Big Ten play) versus No. 4 Iowa (23-3, 12-2 in Big Ten play) Series History: Iowa leads, 56-22. (Last Meeting: Iowa 87, Indiana 54 on 1/13/24 in Iowa City) When?: Thursday, February 22, 8 p.m. ET Where?: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana TV: Peacock: Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (color) Radio: IU Radio Network, Austin Render (play-by-play) Vegas: Indiana -1.5

Last Meeting

Updated look at the Hawkeyes

Since Indiana and Iowa's Jan. 13 meeting in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes have won six of their last eight contests, with the two losses coming to No. 2 Ohio State and unranked Nebraska. Iowa's six wins have come versus Wisconsin, Nebraska, Northwestern, Maryland, Penn State and Michigan. In those six wins, Iowa averaged just north of 100 points per game, while in the losses the Hawkeyes averaged 86 points per game. The Hawkeyes will bring the countries No. 1 scoring offense to Bloomington on Thursday night. No other team in the country scores more points per contest than the Hawkeyes, who average 92.7 a game. Sitting right behind Indiana at the top of the countries field goal percentage leaderboard is Iowa. The Hawkeyes are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, which ranks second in the country, right behind the Hoosiers. Iowa has also been incredibly efficient from 3-point range this season. While Indiana is women's college basketball's most efficient 3-point shooting team, Iowa is not too far behind, coming in at 11th in the country shooting 37.6% from distance on the season. Another part of what makes Iowa's offense so potent is that the Hawkeyes rarely turn the ball over. Iowa possess the nation's seventh-best assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.54. A big reason for that is Caitlin Clark's 1.84 assist-to-turnover ratio. The Hawkeyes lead the country in assists per game, averaging 21.2 dimes dished out per game. Iowa is also a fantastic rebounding team. The 24th best rebounding team in country, the Hawkeyes snare an average of 31 defensive rebounds per game, the seventh-best mark in the country. On the season, Iowa is out-rebounding its opponents by an average of 8.1 boards per game.

You can't have a conversation about the Hawkeyes without bringing up the nation's leading scorer and front runner for National Player of the Year, Caitlin Clark. Everything that Iowa does runs through the Des Moines, Iowa native. Simply put, Clark is a transcendent superstar that nobody has figured out a way to slow down. Clark is the countries leading scorer by a wide margin. She's averaging 32.8 points per game -- 5.3 more than the nation's second leading scorer -- and has 219 more total points than the next closest player this season. The senior is efficient from downtown as well, converting on 40% of her 13.5 3-point attempts per game. Clark also leads the country in assists per game (8.5) and total assists (220). Clark has four triple-doubles this season, the most of anyone in the country. Hannah Stuelke is Iowa's second leading scorer, averaging 14.4 points per game. Stuelke had a 47-point performance earlier this month against Penn State in which she went 17-20 (85%) from the floor. The sophomore boasts the countries fifth-best field goal percentage, hitting 63.9% of her attempts from the field this season. Kate Martin is the third and final Hawkeye averaging double-figures this season (13.2 points a game). Out of every Hawkeye that's averaging more than one 3-point attempt per game this season, the 41% clip that Martin is knocking down the long ball at ranks second on the team, only behind Taylor McCabe. For the first time in her five-year career, Martin has scored 20 points in back-to-back games.

Storylines to monitor...