Opponent Refresh: Indiana vs. Nebraska – notes, storylines, TV
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Three days removed from Indiana's last outing at home versus Northwestern, the Hoosier men's basketball team is back in action on Wednesday night, playing host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Indiana (14-11, 6-8) dropped its second contest in consecutive fashion versus the Wildcats following on the heels of the Hoosiers' lopsided loss to Purdue. The season, now sitting with just six games remaining prior to the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis, is seemingly lost at this point barring an unforeseen change of fortune over the final stretch of the season.
The first such opportunity comes in the fashion of the Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-8, 8-7), who enter the contest with two victories in as many tries prior. Wins of 20 and 19 points over Michigan and Penn State precede Wednesday night's contest, drawing the Cornhuskers to 6-6 in the 12 matchups since the first meeting between these two squads this season.
Prior to the 8:30 p.m. tip this evening inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, take a refreshed look at the Cornhuskers and what's different about this matchup.
Let's dive in:
Quick Hitters
Who?: Indiana (14-11, 6-8 in Big Ten play) vs. Nebraska (18-8, 8-6 in Big Ten play)
Series History: Indiana leads, 19-8. (Last Meeting: NEB 86, IU 70 on 1/3/24 in Lincoln)
When?: Wednesday, February 21, 8:30 p.m. ET
Where?: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana
TV: BTN: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Shon Morris (color)
Radio: IU Radio Network, Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
Vegas: Nebraska -1.5, o/u 148.5
KenPom: Nebraska 75-73, 59% chance of a Nebraska victory
Last Meeting
Since then...
This season, Nebraska's scoring margin is +7.0, scoring 77.0 points a game while allowing 70.0 on a nightly basis. The Cornhuskers possess both a fringe top-40 offense and top-50 defense this season, and the last 12 games between the first matchup and this one provides a snapshot of the up-and-down year for Nebraska. Scoring 75.5 points a game while allowing 74.9, the 8-7 record in league play has them right around mid-pack in the conference.
Nebraska plays at an extremely quick pace, and it still finds a considerable amount of its points from distance. In conference, the speed and shortened possessions are the quickest in Big Ten play, but the offense converts on its field goal attempts at the second-most effective rate.
The Cornhuskers have only won a single game away from home this season and none in conference play, but Indiana is just 4-3 in Big Ten play in defending home court.
Last time out, Nebraska started Keisei Tominaga, Brice Williams, Juwan Gary, Josiah Allick and Reink Mast.
That group has only totaled 56 possessions together, but the adjusted efficiency margin is staggering: +66.8.
Here are the names to know for the Cornhuskers, via KenPom:
And the Huskers' top lineups, via EvanMiya.com:
KenPom: Nebraska 41st, Indiana 97th
NET Ranking: Nebraska 47th, Indiana 102nd
Bracket Matrix: Nebraska included in 106 of 108 brackets, most likely as a 10-seed.
Storylines to monitor...
Woodson says Indiana's final six contests are all must-wins...
Mike Woodson met with reporters on Tuesday morning to discuss the matchup upcoming with the Cornhuskers, but large portions of the conversation were geared toward reflection of the season that's been and what, if anything, could be done to save the final stretch of the year.
"We've got six games left, and I think we got to win them all," Woodson said Tuesday. "Maybe I'm putting pressure on our guys, but that's the only way I can coach. We got to take it one game at a time and try to win them all."
To do that, Indiana's final six games must look like a stark contrast as opposed to the season prior. IU must come together and serve as a different team than what's been presented.
If not, Wednesday's contest, as will the others, will only be a processional affair. Indiana's run all out of time to do anything else if not.
–––––
