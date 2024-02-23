STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Indiana men's basketball's season has just five regular season contests remaining as a spiraling season reaches the tail end of its slide.

The Hoosiers (14-12, 6-9) return to action on Saturday afternoon, jetting off to the rolling hills of middle Pennsylvania for a date with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Indiana has come out the wrong side of the previous three contests its participated in, the latest being a 15-point drubbing suffered at the hands of Nebraska. The Cornhuskers never trailed while waltzing into and out of Assembly Hall unscathed for their first win away from Lincoln in the Big Ten season. It was the fourth time Indiana fell at home this year in conference play, and given the road struggles the Hoosiers have endured, the recipe for how Indiana's season has partially been lost reveals itself.

Penn State (13-14, 7-9) enter Saturday fresh off of one of the most surprising upsets of the season in college basketball, defeating Illinois at home 90-89. The Nittany Lions completely stole the result in the final minutes after trailing by multiple possessions with a minute to play. With a game in hand over the Hoosiers in the conference standings, Saturday's game becomes one with heavy implications for the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis.

Should Indiana lose, it would be resigned to a Wednesday opener of the conference tournament with just four games left to play. A win, however, could make ground in avoiding the dreaded mid-week start to the league's tournament.

Ahead of tomorrow's noon tip off, take a refreshed look at the Nittany Lions since the last time these two teams met: