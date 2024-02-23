Opponent Refresh: Indiana at Penn State – notes, storylines, TV
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Indiana men's basketball's season has just five regular season contests remaining as a spiraling season reaches the tail end of its slide.
The Hoosiers (14-12, 6-9) return to action on Saturday afternoon, jetting off to the rolling hills of middle Pennsylvania for a date with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Indiana has come out the wrong side of the previous three contests its participated in, the latest being a 15-point drubbing suffered at the hands of Nebraska. The Cornhuskers never trailed while waltzing into and out of Assembly Hall unscathed for their first win away from Lincoln in the Big Ten season. It was the fourth time Indiana fell at home this year in conference play, and given the road struggles the Hoosiers have endured, the recipe for how Indiana's season has partially been lost reveals itself.
Penn State (13-14, 7-9) enter Saturday fresh off of one of the most surprising upsets of the season in college basketball, defeating Illinois at home 90-89. The Nittany Lions completely stole the result in the final minutes after trailing by multiple possessions with a minute to play. With a game in hand over the Hoosiers in the conference standings, Saturday's game becomes one with heavy implications for the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis.
Should Indiana lose, it would be resigned to a Wednesday opener of the conference tournament with just four games left to play. A win, however, could make ground in avoiding the dreaded mid-week start to the league's tournament.
Ahead of tomorrow's noon tip off, take a refreshed look at the Nittany Lions since the last time these two teams met:
Quick Hitters
Who?: Indiana (14-12, 6-9 in Big Ten play) at Penn State (13-14, 7-9 in Big Ten play)
Series History: Indiana leads, 42-16. (Last Meeting: PSU 85, IU 71 on 2/3/24 in Bloomington)
When?: Saturday, February 24, 12:00 p.m. ET
Where?: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania
TV: BTN: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Shon Morris (color)
Radio: IU Radio Network, Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
Vegas: Penn State -2.5, o/u 151.5
KenPom: Penn State 78-73, 66% chance of a Penn State victory
Last Meeting
Since then...
The Nittany Lions have won two of five contests since defeating Indiana by 14 points at the beginning of February. In those games, they're scoring an average of 72.6 points a game while surrendering 76.8, with a total point differential of -30. For the entire season, Penn State's offense is 91st in college basketball with an adjusted efficiency of 111.5, while the 104th-ranked defense has an adjusted efficiency of 102.7.
It's still an exceptionally quick tempo the Nittany Lions play at, the quickest in Big Ten play this season. However, what they supply in tempo, they forfeit on the glass – one of the Big Ten's worst rebounding teams this season. Penn State's three-point defense is third-best in the league by opponent shooting percentage, but it checks in dead last on two-point attempts this year.
Earlier this week, the Nittany Lions made news when they dismissed leading scorer Kanye Clary from the program. He missed the first contest between these two teams with an injury, and the Hoosiers had no answer for the visitors. Now, IU heads east to try and preserve any chance of a winning season in Big Ten play.
Last time out, the Nittany Lions started Ace Baldwin Jr., D'Marco Dunn, Nick Kern Jr., Qudus Wahab and Zach Hicks. With 154 possessions together, that five-man combination is Penn State's best by adjusted efficiency margin, sitting at +26.5.
Here are the names to know for Penn State, via KenPom:
And the best lineup combinations for the Nittany Lions this year, via EvanMiya:
KenPom: Penn State 94th, Indiana 104th
NET Ranking: Penn State 97th, Indiana 105th
Neither team is included in a postseason picture right now.
Storylines to monitor...
Battle to stay above Wednesday cut line in Big Ten Tournament contention...
As mentioned earlier, both Indiana and Penn State have work to do to ensure they won't be in the opening night of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday evening in mid-March.
As things stand entering Saturday, Indiana is 6-9 in Big Ten play, as is Rutgers. Below them is 6-10 Maryland, 5-11 Ohio State and 3-13 Michigan. Just a single spot above Indiana is Penn State, who at 7-9, currently sits ninth in the conference standings.
A win for the Nittany Lions would go a long way toward falling into that dreaded 11-14 or 12-13 matchup on the conference tournament's first night.
Indiana, currently knotted with Rutgers for the 10 and 11 spots right now, but Rutgers currently holds the tiebreaker with the head-to-head victory earlier this season. If the tournament started tomorrow, then Indiana would play No. 14 Michigan in the final game of Wednesday night, and the winner would get No. 6 Michigan State.
If you want to play around with potential seedings and placements, this website allows you to calculate seeds in the BTT using predicted or chosen results of the final games for each team. If all favorites were to win the remaining game around the conference, Indiana currently projects as a 13-seed.
Indiana's got some serious work to do. There's no time like the present.
–––––
