COLUMBUS, Oh. – Indiana basketball is facing its first repeat opponent of the season on Tuesday night, making the short flight over to Columbus for a date with the host Ohio State Buckeyes. Indiana (13-9, 5-6) is fresh on the heels of a demoralizing home loss to Penn State, where the Hoosiers were blitzed in the second half to the tune of a 14-point loss after holding a four-point advantage at the half. Ohio State (13-9, 3-8) comes into the game a step above Michigan in the bottom half of the conference standings as the league extends past the halfway pole and into the final stretch of the year before the Big Ten Tournament in just over a month. The Hoosiers have won just two games since their January 6 victory over the Buckeyes at home earlier this year, and of the seven games Ohio State has played in since the last time these two teams have met, the Buckeyes have emerged victorious just once. But, due to the fact that this is a repeat opponent for Indiana this year, the format for the game preview changes. Instead of a completely brand new deep dive into the opponent, let's take a refreshed glance at what the Buckeyes have been up to, as well as the storylines heading into the game for both sides.

Quick Hitters

Who?: Indiana (13-9, 5-6 in Big Ten play) at Ohio State (13-9, 3-8 in Big Ten play) Series History: Indiana leads, 111-88. (Last Meeting: IU 71, OSU 65 on 1/6/24 in Bloomington) When?: Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m. ET Where?: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana TV: Peacock: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (color) Radio: IU Radio Network, Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst), John Herrick Vegas: Ohio State -5.5, o/u 143.5 KenPom: Ohio State 76-70, 72% chance of an Ohio State victory

Last Meeting

Since then...

While scoring 75.2 points a game and allowing 69.5 over the course of the entire year, the last seven games since the meeting with the Hoosiers has been rough for Ohio State. Instead, the Buckeyes are averaging 69.0 points a game while allowing 77.6 points to opponents. Ohio State has the nation's No. 41 offense by adjusted efficiency, but the 121st-ranked defense is only better than the resistance – or lack of, we should say – Iowa and Michigan offer in conference. The Buckeyes still play at the exceptionally slow pace that they prefer, which is sometimes able to limit the amount of possessions the OSU defense has to contend against. But with only wins against Rutgers and Penn State in the new year – two teams Indiana has dropped contests to this season – the philosophy hasn't been enough to find success in the Big Ten. This is certainly a far different team right now than the one that defeated Alabama at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Ohio State does have a .750 winning percentage at home this season though, and the Hoosiers 1-4 record in true road games this season is likely the reason the Hoosiers are viewed as underdogs and is a contributing factor to why the metrics side with the Buckeyes as well. Still the same five to contend with out of the gate for the Buckeyes – Roddy Gayle, Bruce Thornton, Jamison battle, Evan Mahaffey and Felix Okpara. Together, that five combined for 43 of the Buckeyes' 65 points, but combined, they were a dreadful 16-of-55 from the field on the evening. They weren't much better from distance that evening either – just 5-of-23 from three, but all five makes belonged to Jamison Battle. Here's the names and numbers to know, courtesy of KenPom:

And the lineups that are the most proficient for the Buckeyes this season, courtesy of EvanMiya.com:

KenPom: Ohio State at No. 64, Indiana at No. 100. NET Rating: Ohio State at No. 68, Indiana at No. 103 Both teams are firmly out of the NCAA Tournament picture as of now, but are both mentioned in the latest NIT bracket projection from nitbracketology.com. If you're interested in such a thing.

Storylines to monitor...

Will demoralized Hoosiers have any fight left in the tank?