WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Indiana basketball is set for the return matchup of the program's most storied rivalry on Saturday night, making the two hour trek north by bus to square off with the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers. Indiana (14-9, 6-6) survived by way of its largest comeback victory in 25 years on Tuesday night in its trip to Columbus, sweeping the season series with the Ohio State Buckeyes after a 76-73 win. The Hoosiers got winning contributions from Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau in the second half, both of which falling nothing short of spectacular in the come-from-behind effort, and Anthony Leal scored the game's final six points. The Hoosiers march into Mackey Arena winners of two of their last three contests but on the outside looking in of an extension of the season beyond mid-March's Big Ten Tournament. Yet, a win to split the season series with the Boilermakers would make an impressionable dent in a resume that severely lacks a win of true notoriety. The task in taking down No. 2 Purdue (21-2, 10-2) will be amongst the tallest the Hoosiers have tried to tackle in this campaign of ebbs and flows. Indiana's first attempt in doing so in the friendly confines of Assembly Hall didn't go to plan – a frigid night outside setting the scene for one of the worst losses IU has suffered at home in this series' longstanding history. That night, Purdue's 21-point victory stamped dominance. Waltzing out of the building more comfortable than they entered, the Boilermakers' win signified how sizable the gap is between these two teams on a paper spectrum. Yet, these games aren't played on paper, and Indiana wouldn't have made the trip to West Lafayette if there wasn't still a game to be played. So, how different are the Boilermakers from three and a half weeks ago and how can the Hoosiers go about this contest differently than the first time? Let's dive in:

Quick Hitters

Who?: Indiana (14-9, 6-6 in Big Ten play) at No. 2 Purdue (21-2, 10-2 in Big Ten play) Series History: Purdue leads, 126-92. (Last Meeting: PU 87, IU 66 on 1/16/24 in Bloomington) When?: Saturday, February 10, 8:00 p.m. ET Where?: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (color) Radio: IU Radio Network, Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst), John Herrick Vegas: Purdue -17.5, o/u 148.5 KenPom: Purdue 85-66, 96% chance of a Boilermaker victory

Last Meeting

Since then...

The Boilermakers have won all five of their outings since trouncing Indiana on Branch McCracken court, the 21-point final margin still being the most comfortable of the victories. Wins over Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers, Northwestern and Wisconsin have come with Purdue scoring 86.2 points a game, allowing just 72.4 to opponents over that five-game stretch. Purdue will tote the country's best offense by adjusted efficiency heading into Saturday night's contest, scoring 1.26 points a possession compared to the Division I average of 1.06. The defense is top-15 in the country as well, allowing just .951 points a possession compared to the same average. Overall, Purdue's seven-game win streak is the nation's eighth longest current tear. You can start the conversation anywhere with the Boilermakers. The trouble of defending a vastly improved Zach Edey, who's additions to his game this season have taken the reigning Player of the Year by all outlets to a whole new echelon of performance this season, provides defenses with what Mike Woodson called a "double-edged sword" in trying to balance his post positioning and defense without fouling. They can stretch the floor with the best of them in the country, shooting 40.1% from three this season – good for fifth best throughout the sport. They rebound, they make shots from all over and they defend. There's plenty of reason to wonder if Matt Painter's steamroller is the best team he's manned the sidelines of, because they certainly play like it.

A change in lineup now, barring any last-minute injury concerns, would be a shock to the system that's clearly not broken. Assuming the obvious, Purdue will start Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Lance Jones, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Zach Edey on Saturday evening. That lineup has played 379 possessions together this season and accumulated an efficiency margin of +41.6 per EvanMiya.com. Together, the unit combines for a 134.8 offensive efficiency and 93.2 defensive efficiency. Of lineups in the Big Ten to play at least 200 possessions together, it's the second-best in conference. The best? Swap Mason Gillis for Kaufman-Renn, and the efficiency margin bumps up over six whole points to +47.8. The full list of names to know, per KenPom metrics:

And the most proficient lineups the Boilermakers have, per EvanMiya.com's ratings:

KenPom: Purdue at No. 2, Indiana at No. 96 NET Rankings: Purdue at No. 2, Indiana at 98 Purdue is projected as the top overall seed in the latest ESPN bracket forecasts and is included as a 1-seed in all 94 of the brackets used by BracketMatrix.com. Indiana is in the "Also Considered" portion of nitbracketology.com's February 9 projection, currently on the outside looking in.

Storylines to monitor...

Indiana's frontcourt versus Zach Edey...