MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Indiana basketball's penultimate game of the regular season is tonight as the Hoosiers head north to Minneapolis for a Big Ten matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. It's the Hoosiers' first of two trips to the twin cities in the span of a week, as the city is the host site of the Big Ten Tournament, which begins next week. Tonight, however, Indiana (16-13, 8-10) looks to add to its first winning streak of the calendar year and capture a third consecutive win after triumphs over Wisconsin and Maryland. The opportunity comes in the form of the Gophers (18-11, 9-9), who defeated Penn State this past Saturday. Ben Johnson has done his best job to date since taking the job as the head coach of Minnesota, this season already five wins better than his best of the previous two preceding this one. With momentum on their side for what feels like the first time in an extended period of play, the stakes surrounding the Hoosiers' contest are heightened as they look to avoid a dreaded Wednesday beginning to the conference tournament. Indiana and Minnesota tip off at 9 p.m. this evening in the Barn. Before they do so, take a refreshed look at what challenge the Hoosiers face as they go for their third consecutive victory in Big Ten play.

Quick Hitters

Who?: Indiana (16-13, 8-10 in Big Ten play) at Minnesota (18-11, 9-9 in Big Ten play) Series History: Indiana leads, 108-69. (Last Meeting: IU 74, MINN 62 on 1/12/24 in Bloomington) When?: Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 p.m. ET Where?: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BTN: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (color) Radio: IU Radio Network, Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst), John Herrick Vegas: Minnesota -5.5, o/u 148.5 KenPom: Minnesota 75-70, 71% chance of a Minnesota victory

Last Meeting

Since then...

As previously mentioned, Indiana has seemingly found a bit of rhythm for the first time since the calendar flipped to 2024. The Hoosiers' win over Wisconsin displayed resilience as the Badgers pushed IU to its brink, and Indiana fell into another deep hole early in the second half of the furious comeback in College Park that gave the Hoosiers a sweep of the season series over Maryland. Similarly to Indiana's win at Ohio State earlier this season, the Hoosiers' comeback rescued an afternoon that had largely gone awry, saving a worse result that looked certain to come. Although that hasn't been the case in more instances than not this season, it serves as a late-season bright spot in an otherwise tumultuous season. As Mike Woodson has said lately in press conferences, the challenge for Indiana now is to validate it. If Indiana is serious about putting together an end-of-season run that gets the conversation going again – if it isn't already – about what can be done to extend this year past next week's trip to Minneapolis, then it can't afford any more slip ups. IU is all out of lifelines. Minnesota has played like a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team for most of this season – the league's 7th-best offense by adjusted efficiency pairs with the 10th-best defense in the same metric. The loss Minnesota suffered in the prior meeting between these two was the catalyst for a four-game losing skid that took the wind out of the Gophers' sails momentarily. Since then, a Jekyll and Hyde season stretch has seen a winning streak of three games, followed by two losses, another two wins, then two losses, and now a win over Penn State before tonight's contest. Minnesota's projected starting five is changed from the first time these two teams met: Elijah Hawkins, Mike Mitchell Jr., Cam Christie, Pharrell Payne and Dawson Garcia. Payne didn't start in the first contest, but scored 17 points off the Gopher bench to lead Minnesota's scoring efforts. Here are the names to know for Minnesota, via KenPom:

And the most efficient lineups to take the floor for the Gophers this season, via EvanMiya:

KenPom: Minnesota 61st, Indiana 95th NET Ranking: Minnesota 76th, Indiana 101st Both teams are in the discussion for the NIT as of now – Minnesota projected to be in the field, Indiana projected to just miss the cut.

Questions that need answered...