Opinion: IU has backcourt questions, Tamar Bates needs to be the answer

Indiana's roster has an issue.

Mike Woodson has a roster chock-full of talented role players, but only has one star player in Trayce Jackson-Davis. Race Thompson, Parker Stewart, Miller Kopp, Rob Phinisee, and nearly every other rotation player all do one thing or a few things well. Stewart and Kopp are lethal shooters and solid defenders, Thompson is a monster on defense and a good rebounder, and Phinisee is a good ball-handler and elite defender.

Any of these players can be contributing players on a great team.

The downside to the layout of the roster is that Jackson-Davis is dependent on the lesser players to get him the ball. Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway are good playmakers, but defenses don't respect their scoring.

The construction of the roster is such that it would benefit the team much more to have a star player who could handle the ball and create for the lesser players, not the other way around. A player who can bring the ball up the floor and orchestrate the whole operation when the game is getting out of hand.