OPINION: Indiana got its road win, but Parker Stewart must take more threes

Indiana earned its first road victory of the season with a 78-71 win over Nebraska on Monday night without much success from 3-point range. The Hoosiers shot 4-of-13 (31%) from behind the arc.

Even more alarming, the team shot 2-of-11 (18%), not factoring in Parker Stewart's statistics. The redshirt senior led the team in 3-point shooting and made two-of-three attempts (66%).

Stewart has the highest 3-point percentage on the team this season and had the sixth-highest percentage in the Big Ten Conference before Monday night’s game. He knocks down roughly 47% of the 3-point shots he takes but has only taken 4.4 attempts per game on average this season.

If that seems low, it's because it is. And I don't mean in comparison to other top-10 sharpshooters in the conference because he is one of the players with more 3-point attempts on that list. Instead, he should be shooting more for IU’s future success.

Stewart had only three shots from deep against Nebraska, one in the first half he missed and two in the second half. The two he made were beautiful plays where he used ball screens to create separation, dashing to an open spot on the court before the ball glided through the net.

Why aren't there more of those plays? Sure, IU dominates in the paint with forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Jordan Gerinomo, who combined for 45 points Monday night.

However, IU can't solely rely on points in the paint from Jackson-Davis, especially as we've seen in road matchups this season. Finding Stewart more frequently forces the defense to be worried about the perimeter and down low. It would simultaneously benefit both players and it would allow for Stewart to have a bigger impact.

His shot-making ability is there; Woodson has to use it more.