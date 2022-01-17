OPINION: Indiana got its road win, but Parker Stewart must take more threes
Indiana earned its first road victory of the season with a 78-71 win over Nebraska on Monday night without much success from 3-point range. The Hoosiers shot 4-of-13 (31%) from behind the arc.
Even more alarming, the team shot 2-of-11 (18%), not factoring in Parker Stewart's statistics. The redshirt senior led the team in 3-point shooting and made two-of-three attempts (66%).
Stewart has the highest 3-point percentage on the team this season and had the sixth-highest percentage in the Big Ten Conference before Monday night’s game. He knocks down roughly 47% of the 3-point shots he takes but has only taken 4.4 attempts per game on average this season.
If that seems low, it's because it is. And I don't mean in comparison to other top-10 sharpshooters in the conference because he is one of the players with more 3-point attempts on that list. Instead, he should be shooting more for IU’s future success.
Stewart had only three shots from deep against Nebraska, one in the first half he missed and two in the second half. The two he made were beautiful plays where he used ball screens to create separation, dashing to an open spot on the court before the ball glided through the net.
Why aren't there more of those plays? Sure, IU dominates in the paint with forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Jordan Gerinomo, who combined for 45 points Monday night.
However, IU can't solely rely on points in the paint from Jackson-Davis, especially as we've seen in road matchups this season. Finding Stewart more frequently forces the defense to be worried about the perimeter and down low. It would simultaneously benefit both players and it would allow for Stewart to have a bigger impact.
His shot-making ability is there; Woodson has to use it more.
Think ahead to this Thursday, IU faces off against a talented No. 4 Purdue team. The Boilermakers have the fourth-highest 3-point percentage and the eighth-highest offensive rebounding percentage in the country. Those are two indications of a well-balanced team down low and on the perimeter. I could keep talking about why Purdue is a good team, but I'm sure you would close the tab.
IU has the forwards and the energy in Assembly Hall to put up a fight against Purdue’s centers. They also have shooters like Stewart to match Purdue's 3-point threats, but they have to use him more effectively.
Big-time 3-point shots can make Assembly Hall roar and rattle the Boilermakers. Plus, I'm sure fans want to see both the forwards slamming down dunks and Stewart running off ball screens to drain 3-pointers.
You need sharpshooters long term to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. To make shots, you need to create open looks, which IU should be getting into the habit of with a high-percentage shooter like Stewart. If you don't make shots, simply put, you won't win games.
Some fans might want IU to get into the tournament for the first time since 2016 with a first-year head coach, and that would be enough. Why settle?
Think of a player on IU's team you would select to make a big-time shot beyond the arc. I'd go with Stewart by the numbers as it's almost a coin flip whether he'll make a 3-pointer.
"You can't lose at home and when you're on the road you've got to try and put yourself in the best position to win it," head coach Mike Woodson said following the game. "We've done that and our defense has given us opportunities."
IU's defense has been stellar, and it prevailed against Nebraska, but with challenging matchups still on the schedule like Purdue, handing the ball to Stewart more will raise the chances of an IU victory.
