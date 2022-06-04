Opinion: If Indiana thrives in 2022-23, put Jackson-Davis on IU's pantheon

When Trayce Jackson-Davis committed to play for Indiana in November of 2018, it was clear the Hoosiers had landed a stud big man. The Center Grove product had dominated the AAU Circuit and found himself on the right end of highlight-reel plays against now prominent NBA players. It was clear from the outset that Jackson-Davis could be a star in the Big Ten. As a freshman, he was clearly the team's best player, leading the roster in points (13.5 ppg), rebounds (8.4 rpg), and blocks (1.8 bpg). He was named third-team All-Big Ten and was runner-up Big Ten Freshman of the Year. It seemed like he could turn pro, but Jackson-Davis elected to come back for what inevitably felt like would be his last season in Bloomington. This narrative was hammered home further when the young center saw his production dramatically increase. He became one of the best players in the Big Ten, finishing fourth in the conference in scoring and third in rebounding. Despite this production, the team spiraled downward late in the season and Archie Miller was replaced with new head coach Mike Woodson. With half the roster in the transfer portal, it seemed as if Jackson-Davis would leave for sure given the high degree of uncertainty and change.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has produced from the very beginning of his college career (IU Athletics)

As you and I know, that is not what happened. Jackson-Davis talked with Woodson, saw his vision, and bought in 100%. His trust in his new coach set a trend that most of his teammates would follow, and suddenly Indiana had an exciting veteran roster as opposed to a complete overhaul. Jackson-Davis took his game to new heights under Woodson, mastering skills already in his repertoire and becoming a monster on the defensive end. His play, especially in the Big Ten tournament, led the Hoosiers to their first NCAA Tournament since 2016 and set the foundation for the Woodson era. All that leads us to now -- a week where it was announced that, once again, however improbable -- Jackson-Davis would be back in Bloomington. "After not being able to attend the NBA Combine, coming down with COVID, it kind of puts a damper on things that I've been working on throughout the NBA process," Jackson-Davis said. "So I thought it made the decision quite easy honestly." The reasons for coming back where numerous but boil down to developing his game and taking Indiana to places it has not been in seemingly forever. "I would say the biggest thing for me is to try to win a championship," he commented. "Obviously take it first with the Big Ten and then see what happens in the NCAA Tournament."

We as basketball fans and observers tend to dictate individual player's legacies not by what they accomplished, but by what their teams accomplished. Jackson-Davis has long been a superb player in the cream and crimson, but was not even close to sniffing the pantheon of Hoosier greats. Isiah Thomas, Calbert Cheaney, Steve Alford, Scott May, George McGinnis, Quinn Buckner-- the list of incredible Indiana players goes on and on. On paper, Jackson-Davis does not hold a candle to the legacies of these all-time greats. He has one tournament appearance to his name and just one regular season with 20+ wins. If Jackson-Davis had declared for the NBA Draft this offseason instead of returning to school, his legacy wouldn't change much. He helped Indiana break their shameful streak of tournament woes. That is great, but doesn't hold a candle to a national championship. So if I keep diminishing Jackson-Davis's legacy, then why am I writing an article supporting his legacy's legitimacy? Hold in there, I'm getting to it. This 2022-2023 season has a chance to be such a profound one for Indiana as a program. This once great basketball program has been wandering in the desert for decades. There have been flickers of success here or there, but while Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Kansas have been winning National titles, Indiana has been stuck at the Sweet 16 or much, much worse. In an era of basketball so dominated by a "me" mindset -- by AAU super teams, NIL deals, transfer portaling, agents, and personal "brands" -- Jackson-Davis decided Indiana Hoosier basketball was more important than all of it. He shares a deep connection with the school, with the fans, and with his teammates. He wears it on his sleeve with the utmost pride.

Jackson-Davis returned Indiana to the NCAA Tournament and now has his eyes set on a Big Ten Title (IU Athletics)