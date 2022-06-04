Opinion: If Indiana thrives in 2022-23, put Jackson-Davis on IU's pantheon
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
When Trayce Jackson-Davis committed to play for Indiana in November of 2018, it was clear the Hoosiers had landed a stud big man. The Center Grove product had dominated the AAU Circuit and found himself on the right end of highlight-reel plays against now prominent NBA players.
It was clear from the outset that Jackson-Davis could be a star in the Big Ten. As a freshman, he was clearly the team's best player, leading the roster in points (13.5 ppg), rebounds (8.4 rpg), and blocks (1.8 bpg). He was named third-team All-Big Ten and was runner-up Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
It seemed like he could turn pro, but Jackson-Davis elected to come back for what inevitably felt like would be his last season in Bloomington. This narrative was hammered home further when the young center saw his production dramatically increase. He became one of the best players in the Big Ten, finishing fourth in the conference in scoring and third in rebounding.
Despite this production, the team spiraled downward late in the season and Archie Miller was replaced with new head coach Mike Woodson. With half the roster in the transfer portal, it seemed as if Jackson-Davis would leave for sure given the high degree of uncertainty and change.
As you and I know, that is not what happened. Jackson-Davis talked with Woodson, saw his vision, and bought in 100%. His trust in his new coach set a trend that most of his teammates would follow, and suddenly Indiana had an exciting veteran roster as opposed to a complete overhaul.
Jackson-Davis took his game to new heights under Woodson, mastering skills already in his repertoire and becoming a monster on the defensive end. His play, especially in the Big Ten tournament, led the Hoosiers to their first NCAA Tournament since 2016 and set the foundation for the Woodson era.
All that leads us to now -- a week where it was announced that, once again, however improbable -- Jackson-Davis would be back in Bloomington.
"After not being able to attend the NBA Combine, coming down with COVID, it kind of puts a damper on things that I've been working on throughout the NBA process," Jackson-Davis said. "So I thought it made the decision quite easy honestly."
The reasons for coming back where numerous but boil down to developing his game and taking Indiana to places it has not been in seemingly forever. "I would say the biggest thing for me is to try to win a championship," he commented. "Obviously take it first with the Big Ten and then see what happens in the NCAA Tournament."
We as basketball fans and observers tend to dictate individual player's legacies not by what they accomplished, but by what their teams accomplished. Jackson-Davis has long been a superb player in the cream and crimson, but was not even close to sniffing the pantheon of Hoosier greats.
Isiah Thomas, Calbert Cheaney, Steve Alford, Scott May, George McGinnis, Quinn Buckner-- the list of incredible Indiana players goes on and on. On paper, Jackson-Davis does not hold a candle to the legacies of these all-time greats. He has one tournament appearance to his name and just one regular season with 20+ wins.
If Jackson-Davis had declared for the NBA Draft this offseason instead of returning to school, his legacy wouldn't change much. He helped Indiana break their shameful streak of tournament woes. That is great, but doesn't hold a candle to a national championship.
So if I keep diminishing Jackson-Davis's legacy, then why am I writing an article supporting his legacy's legitimacy? Hold in there, I'm getting to it.
This 2022-2023 season has a chance to be such a profound one for Indiana as a program. This once great basketball program has been wandering in the desert for decades. There have been flickers of success here or there, but while Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Kansas have been winning National titles, Indiana has been stuck at the Sweet 16 or much, much worse.
In an era of basketball so dominated by a "me" mindset -- by AAU super teams, NIL deals, transfer portaling, agents, and personal "brands" -- Jackson-Davis decided Indiana Hoosier basketball was more important than all of it. He shares a deep connection with the school, with the fans, and with his teammates. He wears it on his sleeve with the utmost pride.
Reclaiming national success and blueblood status does not happen overnight, nor is it easy. There have been times in the past two decades where it seemed that status would return, only for the flame to be extinguished.
Isiah Thomas, Calbert Cheaney, Steve Alford, and the rest of the Hoosier pantheon may all be more accomplished than Jackson-Davis, but they never had to help revive a program.
For the most part, each Hoosier great walked into a situation with a legendary coach and teams that could compete for a national title every season. They made good on that situation, but had they swapped timelines with Jackson-Davis, who knows what would have happened differently?
Jackson-Davis has already established his legacy as a star player with the true heart of a Hoosier. He could have easily pursued every little boy's dream of playing in the NBA each offseason he's been in Bloomington. Each time, he chose Indiana. Even when everything was changing, he chose Indiana.
Now, he returns for a fourth season and places Indiana in a position to contend for a Big Ten title, and perhaps even a national title. Had he turned pro, they would still be a good team, but would be far from favorites to win the conference.
The Hoosiers will likely enter November as a top-10 team in the country. Jackson-Davis has the chance to win not only Big Ten Player of the Year, but also National Player of the Year.
The roster makes more sense around him than in previous years and various needs have been addressed. The Hoosiers are deep with elite young talent as well as veteran leadership. The top end of their potential as a team is as high as it has been since 2012.
Jackson-Davis's ultimate legacy all depends on how the team finishes this season. If he wins player of the year but the teams fails to escape the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, then he is still rather low on the totem pole.
However, if Jackson-Davis leads this Hoosier team to the Sweet Sixteen or beyond, the groundwork for a great legacy will be in place. A tournament push could result in unquantifiable momentum for a program that has been desperately trying to climb out of a hole for decades. Jackson-Davis has the opportunity to reach into that hole along with Mike Woodson and yank the program up to safety.
If -- and that is still a massive if -- the Hoosiers accomplish what I have outlined, then Jackson-Davis must be talked about as one of the greatest Hoosiers of all time.
He may not end up in the Basketball Hall of Fame like Isiah Thomas or hold the Big Ten scoring record like Calbert Cheaney. He may not hang the next banner in Assembly Hall, but Jackson-Davis turned down his NBA dream to bring Indiana Basketball out of the darkness and into the light.
If Jackson-Davis pulls off what he expects to pull off, then he will have done something no other Hoosier great has done -- a task which is as admirable and excellent as nearly any other player has accomplished in Bloomington. If that happens, a seat in the Hoosier pantheon only seems appropriate.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.