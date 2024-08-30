in other news
IU, Levy partnership boosts game day experience: 'We were thinking of them'
Indiana and Levy have partnered to "enhance" the gameday experience for fans at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Wednesday 8/28/24
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Wednesday 8/28/24 Joined by Dylan Sinn, Kyle Neddenriep, Rick Bozich
Game Week Q&A: Florida International head coach Mike MacIntyre and players
Florida International head coach Mike MacIntyre and players spoke with the media on Tuesday.
Game Week Q&A: Indiana OL Mike Katic and DL James Carpenter
Indiana football offensive lineman Mike Katic and defensive lineman James Carpenter spoke with the media on Tuesday.
Indiana basketball to take on Tennessee in charity exhibition
Indiana men’s basketball is slated to open the 2024-25 season with a charity exhibition.
