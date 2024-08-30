Advertisement

IU, Levy partnership boosts game day experience: 'We were thinking of them'

IU, Levy partnership boosts game day experience: 'We were thinking of them'

Indiana and Levy have partnered to "enhance" the gameday experience for fans at Memorial Stadium.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Wednesday 8/28/24

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Wednesday 8/28/24

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Wednesday 8/28/24 Joined by Dylan Sinn, Kyle Neddenriep, Rick Bozich

Video content
 • Jim Coyle
Game Week Q&A: Florida International head coach Mike MacIntyre and players

Game Week Q&A: Florida International head coach Mike MacIntyre and players

Florida International head coach Mike MacIntyre and players spoke with the media on Tuesday.

 • Zach Browning
Game Week Q&A: Indiana OL Mike Katic and DL James Carpenter

Game Week Q&A: Indiana OL Mike Katic and DL James Carpenter

Indiana football offensive lineman Mike Katic and defensive lineman James Carpenter spoke with the media on Tuesday.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana basketball to take on Tennessee in charity exhibition

Indiana basketball to take on Tennessee in charity exhibition

Indiana men’s basketball is slated to open the 2024-25 season with a charity exhibition.

 • Zach Browning

Published Aug 30, 2024
Opinion: An exciting season awaits
Bryan Ault  •  TheHoosier
Recruiting Analyst
