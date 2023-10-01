COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Tom Allen has said it on numerous occasions this season, following wins and following losses; "we have to evaluate everything." Allen continued to sound like a broken record Saturday night after an uncompetitive blowout loss to Maryland. "We'll obviously use this bye week to make a lot of evaluations on things," Allen said. '"Every position has to be evaluated. We have to look at the guys that are making plays and those that are not at every single position." Indiana enters its bye week at 2-3 (0-2 in Big Ten play), following an all-around awful performance on Saturday in College Park against the Terrapins. The Hoosiers fell down 21-3 in the first quarter and it only got worse from there, the final score reading 44-17. Postgame, Allen once again said a wholesale, top-to-bottom evaluation was necessary. So, here's a position-by-position evaluation of Indiana with five weeks of the season in the books.

Quarterback

After Saturday's loss to Maryland, the questions surrounding Indiana's quarterback position are more prevalent than ever. Brendan Sorsby started week one against Ohio State, although both of Indiana's young quarterbacks saw the field that day. Neither Sorsby nor Tayven Jackson were able to find any rhythm against a talented Buckeye defense. In week two it was Jackson's turn to start, again both signal callers saw in-game action. Jackson outperformed Sorsby against FCS opponent Indiana State and won the starting job ahead of Indiana's week three matchup in Indianapolis against Louisville. Jackson and the Indiana offense were held scoreless for three of the four quarters and failed to find pay-dirt from within a yard the end zone late in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals. During the comeback attempt, Jackson looked solid. He completed 71% of his passes for just shy of 300 yards and had the Hoosier offense humming in the third quarter. Jackson showed great pocket awareness and put on full display why he won the starting job. The two performances that followed -- week four against Akron and week five against Maryland -- were not quite as promising. Jackson completed less than 50% of his passes for just 190 yards and a touchdown plus an interception against the Zips in a game the Hoosiers were lucky to come away with a win. The redshirt freshman's first true road game against Maryland yielded similar results, as Jackson and the Hoosiers struggled to move the ball with any sort of consistency. Halfway through the third quarter against the Terrapins, Jackson was benched. Sorsby, a fellow redshirt freshman, closed out the final quarter and a half in College Park. Sorsby led two touchdown drives against the Maryland reserves, completing seven of 11 passes for 84 yards and the two scores. Did Jackson play himself out of the starting job with his performance over the first two and a half quarters against Maryland? Who is going to start in two weeks in Ann Arbor against Michigan? Indiana's Saturday night loss to Maryland presents many more questions than it does answers for what's ahead for the Hoosiers at the quarterback spot. Outside of a game against an FCS opponent, the Indiana offense has looked like it's stuck in mud. Neither Jackson nor Sorsby have been able to string together impressive performances. The Hoosiers have a talented offense, it's just missing its leader. That's where Dexter Williams II joins the conversation. Williams has been listed as 'OUT' on each and every availability report to begin the season. Williams appeared in four games last season, starting the final two, for Indiana. Then a redshirt sophomore, Williams led the Hoosiers to an overtime victory in East Lansing against Michigan State in snowy conditions. In the following week, he had his Hoosiers leading Purdue after a quarter of play before tearing his ACL early in the second quarter. Williams is just 10 months removed from was initially described as a "12-month recovery." In early August, Allen provided a positive update on Williams' rehab progress. "I would say for sure by midseason, or a couple of weeks earlier than that, if possible," Allen said on a potential timetable for Williams' return. "Midseason, to me, would be a good projection, but if he progresses at the rate that he is currently, he could be in a game or two before that as well." Five games into the season and with the bye week ahead, it is now the middle of the season. For a team that's searching for a more permanent solution at the most important position on the football field, it seems obvious that Williams should at least be given a chance to head the Hoosier offense. Williams is Indiana's guy, if he is healthy, he needs to play. Grade: C

Running Back

The running game has still yet to get going this year for Indiana despite improvements along offensive line. "From an identity standpoint, we're a run-first football team," Walt Bell said Monday. "There's going to be an option element to it, because of that there's going to be play-action." That mentality has not been successful for this Indiana offense through the first five games of the season. It feels like Indiana's option plays end up losing yards more often than they gain yards. The Hoosiers went into Saturday's matchup with Maryland averaging just 3.2 yards per carry on the season. After being out-gained on the ground against the Terrapins on Saturday, the Hoosiers have now been out-rushed by all four FBS opponents they have played this year. It's not hard to understand that not being a good sign for a "run-first football team." Indiana continues to deploy a 5-foot-9, 170 pound Jaylin Lucas between the tackles. Lucas has produced on the ground this season -- leading the Hoosiers with 225 yards while adding two rushing touchdowns as well -- but he is at his best playing in space. Giving him the ball up the middle 10-plus times a game doesn't seem like a great idea when considering the lack of production on those plays and Lucas' overall health and well-being. The Hoosiers are also dealing with an ongoing injury to their lead back, Josh Henderson. Henderson missed the week four matchup with Akron as well as the game in College Park against Maryland with an injury. Wake Forest transfer Christian Turner has been good since taking over Henderson's role, rushing for 128 yards -- on 4.6 yards per carry -- and a touchdown in Henderson's absence. The Hoosiers have yet to utilize their big 6-foot-3, 240 pound redshirt sophomore running back Trent Howland this season. That's especially peculiar given Indiana's struggles in short yardage situations. The Indiana ground game has left a lot to be desired through the first five weeks of the season, but most of that can be contributed to poor play-calling and a mismanagement of personnel. For the positions they've been put in, the group has actually played quite well. Grade: C+

Wide Receiver

This is a group that's hard to evaluate because there hasn't been a lot of opportunites for the receivers due to the poor and inconsistent play at quarterback. Jaylin Lucas leads the team in receptions with 15 heading into the bye week -- 10 of them came against Louisville, tying a single game record for an Indiana running back. Cam Camper has looked like Indiana's No. 1 wide receiver throughout the early part of the season. He hauled in four catches for 103 yards and a score against Akron, but didn't get a single target and was seen on the sideline without a helmet for the majority of the game against Maryland.

Elsewhere in the receiving corp, Donaven McCulley has been productive outside of a wide-open dropped touchdown pass against Akron. McCulley caught six passes for 79 yards and a score Saturday against Maryland. E.J. Williams Jr. has had a cast on his right hand for a couple weeks now, DeQuece Carter has been unproductive and Andison Coby has been essentially been invisible for most of the season to this point. Redshirt freshman Omar Cooper Jr. caught seven passes for over 100 yards against Indiana State, but has just four catches otherwise. It's obvious there is a lot of raw talent in the wide receiver room for Indiana. With the way the offense has struggled this season, that talent has not been given an opportunity to flourish just yet. Outside of a team-wide case of butterfingers against Akron, this Hoosiers' receiving corp has looked fine, nothing more, nothing less. Grade: B-

Tight End

The tight ends have been borderline non-existent in the Indiana passing attack this season. Bradley Archer, James Bomba and Trey Walker have combined to catch nine passes this season, while Aaron Steinfeldt has yet to be targeted. Whether it's a scheme thing or a disconnect between Indiana's quarterbacks and tight ends, the Hoosiers need more production out of this group. It isn't necessarily due to a fault of their own, but the Hoosiers' tight ends have been one of the biggest weak spots for Indiana this season. Grade: D

Offensive Line

The Indiana offensive line has been significantly improved from where the bunch was at this stage last season. The group struggled under Darren Hiller last season and has looked much better under the tutelage of Bob Bostad. The o-line has given up 11 sacks through the first five weeks of the season which ranks in the bottom half of the Big Ten. However, due to the other struggles offensively, the pass protection and overall play of the offensive line has not been thrust into the lime light a whole lot this season. The biggest cause for concern surrounding the offensive line is in short yardage situations. The first play that comes to mind is the now infamous 4th and goal situation late in the fourth quarter against Louisville. On that play, Indiana simply got beat in the trenches and it cost them the game. There are plenty of examples of Indiana failing to convert on third and fourth down in short yardage situations this year. At least some of the responsibility has to be given to the offensive line getting pushed off their marks countless times in those situations. The Hoosiers' offensive line hasn't played well this season, but it's definitely an improvement on the last couple of seasons. Grade: C-

Defensive Line

Like with many positions, this group has been quite up-and-down to begin the season. It's a group that is near the bottom of the Big Ten in sacks and it's a group that has allowed four out of five opponents over 120 yards rushing this season. Andre Carter has been great, but he hasn't been a game wrecker like many thought he could be coming out of fall camp. The Hoosiers have gotten contributions from elsewhere on along the line from guys like Lannell Carr and Phillip Bliddi, but as a group the defensive line has been unimpressive. Jack Plummer sealed the win for Louisville in week three with his legs and the defensive line allowed DJ Irons and a lackluster Akron rushing attack to run all of them to the tune of 263 rushing yards in week four. Against Maryland, the Indiana defensive line did a better job of containing the quarterback, but failed to put much pressure on Tualia Tagovailoa. Maryland running backs averaged 5.1 yards per carry against the Indiana defensive line. Out of all the issues this Indiana team has, the defensive line is not towards the top of that last. However, that doesn't mean the group has been good. Grade: C+

Linebacker

This is another tough position group to evaluate. Aaron Casey has been about as good as advertised and Jacob Mangum-Farrar has quickly acquainted himself with the Hoosiers. There haven't been any other Indiana linebackers that have produced much of anything this season for the Hoosiers. The linebackers were at fault when Lorenzo Lingard broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run for the Akron Zips in week four. Outside of that specific play, this group, like the defensive line, is most likely not high on Indiana's 'need-to-fix list.' The Hoosiers' linebacker room has lacked depth and has played pretty mediocre to begin the season. Grade: C+



Secondary

The young Indiana secondary started the season with a statement performance against one of the most talented receiving duos in the country. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka were limited to just five combined catches for 34 yards in week one by the Hoosier secondary. Then, just two weeks later, the same Hoosier secondary allowed Louisville receiver Jamari Thrash to go for 159 yards and a touchdown -- including an 85-yard touchdown catch. Opposing teams are averaging just 177 yards through the air per game this season against the Hoosiers and Indiana entered Saturday's game against Maryland with the fourth most interceptions in the Big Ten. That was before Tualia Tagovailoa carved up the Indiana secondary, throwing for 352 yards and five touchdowns, while completing 71% of his passes. Like with many other groups, it's been a mixed bag for the Indiana secondary throughout the first five weeks of the season. The defense as a whole has been hard to evaluate this season. They gave up two touchdowns to an Ohio State team ranked inside the AP top-10 and held Louisville scoreless for the entire second half of that game. The defense has also given up 400-plus yards of total offense in three straight games, including allowing 474 total yards to an Akron offense that ranks near the bottom of the FBS. There's no singular position group at fault for some of Indiana's defensive shortcomings, as a whole the defense just needs to be better. Grade: C

Special Teams

In years past, the special teams has been a real strength for the Hoosiers. That is not the case this season. For starters, Jaylin Lucas has not been able to replicate what he did in his freshman season where he was named the Big Ten's specialist of the year. Lucas has only returned eight kickoffs this season, averaging a solid 22.6 yards per return, but he hasn't looked as special as he did a season ago. Punt returns have been a different story for Lucas. He's averaging less than five yards per return and has looked the opposite of sure-handed on punt returning duties this season. James Evans, who has been one of the top punters in the country over the last couple of years has not been at his best this season.

One of the few bright spots has been Chris Freeman. Freeman has been perfect on both field goals and extra points this season. Overall the special teams has committed too many penalties and has looked subpar for the Hoosiers this year. Grade D+

Coaching