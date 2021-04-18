TheHoosier - One position group excites Allen in 2021

One position group excites Allen in 2021
When it was winning games last season, there was one area of the Indiana football team that was the difference maker and that was the defense.
Specifically, it was the play of the secondary, who helped put the Indiana defense on the map both inside the Big Ten Conference and nationally.
The Hoosiers recorded a total of 17 takeaways with secondary stars Reese Taylor, Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams combining for eight of the 17 takeaways, bringing a smile to the face of cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby.
Indiana also led the Big Ten in sacks, recording a total of 25 through eight games.
Mullen led the way in the secondary with three-and-a-half, while both Taylor and Williams notched one each.
While there are stars on the offensive and defensive lines, the backfield, wide receivers and linebacker position, head coach Tom Allen told the media recently that the group that jumped out to him during spring football was the secondary.
"Our secondary would be the one that just jumps out at me. A group that tackles well, covers well, does a lot of good things. Lot of veteran leadership there. Those guys on the back end have a chance to be a special group," Allen said.
Shelby is also excited about the secondary and what they can bring to the table this season.
Heading into the 2021 season, Shelby maintains there is no reason why his unit cannot repeat the same feats from a season ago, as the big three of Mullen, Taylor and Williams are back this year and there are some new faces Shelby is looking for big things out of as well.
"We have worked on keeping ball in front of us and no explosive plays. I am excited. Exciting to coach fundamentals. Last year, we got away from some of the fundamentals because they shut it down and we started back up in the season. It’s been an awesome deal," Shelby told the media during spring practice.
For Allen, while the secondary had success a season ago, all of that is in the past.
"They have to keep working and getting better. Tackling in space is a critical piece of getting better, and we have a lot of guys who can do that. That is a group that sticks out," Allen said.
