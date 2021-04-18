TheHoosier - One position group excites Allen in 2021

When it was winning games last season, there was one area of the Indiana football team that was the difference maker and that was the defense.

Specifically, it was the play of the secondary, who helped put the Indiana defense on the map both inside the Big Ten Conference and nationally.

The Hoosiers recorded a total of 17 takeaways with secondary stars Reese Taylor, Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams combining for eight of the 17 takeaways, bringing a smile to the face of cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby.

Indiana also led the Big Ten in sacks, recording a total of 25 through eight games.

Mullen led the way in the secondary with three-and-a-half, while both Taylor and Williams notched one each.

While there are stars on the offensive and defensive lines, the backfield, wide receivers and linebacker position, head coach Tom Allen told the media recently that the group that jumped out to him during spring football was the secondary.

"Our secondary would be the one that just jumps out at me. A group that tackles well, covers well, does a lot of good things. Lot of veteran leadership there. Those guys on the back end have a chance to be a special group," Allen said.