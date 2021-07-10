Once multisport athlete Aaron Steinfeldt now concentrated on football at IU

Indiana freshman tight end Aaron Steinfeldt played three sports in high school: basketball, baseball and football. However, instead of continuing to play multiple sports year-round at the college level, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end will solely center on playing football, something Steinfeldt thinks will be advantageous.

"I can focus on everything at [the] task at hand and just get bigger, stronger, faster and quicker," Steinfeldt said. "Learn the game; the speed in college ... be a step ahead in a lot of different ways from a competitive standpoint."

The Bloomington native attended Bloomington North High School and caught 31 passes for 603 yards, scoring five times his senior season. Steinfeldt finished his high school career with 94 receptions (2nd in school history), 1,444 yards and 12 touchdowns. His successes on the field gained him all-state honors twice as well as an all-area and all-conference selection.

Attending high school so close to IU's campus begged the question as to how challenging the college transition was for Steinfeldt. Luckily, he said he talked with the coaches in person before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"It hasn't really been a big challenge," Steinfeldt said. "I've seen all the facilities before … I've talked to the coaches in person before everything shut down ... I've been able to see the campus ... I've seen what Indiana is all about behind the scenes."