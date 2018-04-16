Indiana's annual "On the Road with the Hoosiers" fan engagement event at Huber's Winery and Orchard will take place Wednesday, May 30, according details published on MyIU.org, a collaborative website between the IU Foundation and the IU Alumni Association.

Both IU men's basketball head coach Archie Miller and football head coach Tom Allen are scheduled to speak at the event, which will be held in Plantation Hall at Huber's: 19816 Huber Road, Borden, Ind., 47106.

Tickets can be reserved for $50 in advance and tables of 10 are available for $1,000 according to Les Wright of the Louisville/Southern Indiana chapter of the IU Alumni Association.

Wright said the tables of 10 include preferred seating where purchasers do not have to wait at the door and can come straight in. The group's name will be on the table as well.

Additionally, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. ET and a buffet-style dinner will be served. Last year's event sold out.

IU Varsity Club, the IU Alumni Association, the I Association, and the Louisville/Southern Indiana Chapter of the IU Alumni Association are the official presenters of the event.