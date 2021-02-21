With a Super Bowl title, Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough knows that alone is going to draw the attention of recruits.

That includes Ohio running back Jaylen Jennings, who was recently offered by the Hoosiers. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back from Harvest Preparatory School in Columbus, told TheHoosier.com the offer from the Hoosiers was huge to him.

"It was like weight lifted off my shoulders! My guy, Darren Gammell with Darren Junior Recruiting Service, had FaceTimed me and I answered. Coach (Kasey) Teegarden and Darren just sitting there smiling and so we just started talking and coach Tee offered me," Jennings said.

Jennings added the addition of McCullough back into Bloomington is something that excites him quite a bit.

"I really like him and am very intrigued with his coaching career and him coming from the Chiefs and winning a Super Bowl. He told me he knows what a great running back looks like, and then they ended up offering me later that day," Jennings said.

A season ago, Jennings helped guide Harvest Prep to a 7-2 record, while rushing for over 1,600 total yards and 22 trips to the end zone.



