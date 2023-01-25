Indiana football's offseason has been a two-month-long whirlwind thus far, featuring a coaching change, a switch in mindset from the front office side of the operation and a whole host of new talent who announced they'll call Bloomington home.

One of the more interesting facets to watch has been the heavily-debated transfer portal and its window for recruitment, signing and interaction between players and programs. With the way things are nowadays, Indiana isn't alone in the fact that nothing is as concrete as it once was with regards to roster construction. To tell the truth, unless something monumental happens that somehow hinders or fairly regulates the ability a school or player has to leverage the portal, it probably never will either.

So what does a team do when they're coming off of a string of consecutive lackluster seasons? No longer does a rebuild happen over years and years of time. The new option is to retool, favoring a potentially quicker turnaround than one of the past. By bringing in 15 players from the transfer portal alone so far and more scholarships to still hand out, that's the exact option Tom Allen and his Hoosiers have opted for.

Where do all of these new faces fit in? What does the future hold for each of the position groups with fresh blood? Where and how has Indiana improved, or have they? It's time to hand out some mid-offseason report cards and grade the additions so far.