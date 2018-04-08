Indiana's spring game kicks off next Saturday, April 14, at noon ET. This past Saturday, the Hoosiers conducted their final scrimmage before that contest.

Associate head coach, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike DeBord addressed the media after practice.

On the offense's performance in the scrimmage

As Taylor noted in his notes package covering IU head coach Tom Allen's post-practice comments to the media, the offense and defense required overtime before a Michael Penix Jr. pass to the endzone fell to the ground to give the defense the win.

DeBord said he thought the first offense moved the ball pretty well, but needed to finish drives better.

"We finished some there with touchdowns, but when you get down in the redzone you have to score touchdowns," DeBord said. "We always talk about that and how it's really a 4-point play, three compared to seven. I just feel like we've got to finish a little bit better down there."

Assessments like this come with the caveat that Indiana has been without its top two receivers in redshirt juniors Nick Westbrook and Donovan Hale, who are still working their way back from injuries sustained last season. The Hoosiers' top running back and leading rusher in 2017, Morgan Ellison, has also been sidelined for spring ball with a lower leg injury.

DeBord was pleased with the way the first team offense moved the ball, but expressed disappointment in the second team's lack of consistency and numerous mistakes.

"We've got to clean that up," DeBord said.

Michael Penix Jr.

The 2018 four-star signee quarterbacked the second team offense on the final drive, and though he didn't win the scrimmage in overtime for his squad, the inconsistencies he experienced were beneficial to his development according to DeBord. Penix has been praised by both DeBord and Allen this spring for his arm strength and ability as a quick learner.

"He grows everyday. He's going to have a few mistakes here and there, he's going to have players make mistakes. The one thing about him is he has great composure. He keeps his compsure, he doesn't get frustrated and that's part of it. He's learning."

An early enrolee, Penix completed 129 of 244 passes (52.9 percent) for 2,165 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions, and ran 37 times for 449 yards and 10 scores as a senior at Tampa Bay (Fla.) Tech prior to his arrival in Bloomington.

Wes Martin

A pillar of consistency along Indiana's offensive line, Martin has started 25 consecutive games at left guard and 31 overall in his college career. He's been a critical piece to the Hoosiers' pass protection too, recording the most pass blocking snaps (569) among guards nationally without allowing a sack last year.

So it's no surprise, then, when DeBord was asked what he needs out of Martin this year is for Martin to simply be himself.

"He's a great leader for us. Brings it every day. Very disciplined player, a strong player. Just be Wes Martin, nothing more."

Running Backs

Saturday was a day for the underclassmen as the Indiana coaches made an effort to give some of the first-team players a bit of rest to give other players more opportunities. Redshirt freshmen Ahrod Lloyd and Connor Thomas saw the majority of the carries on Saturday as a result.

"I like our running backs a lot," DeBord said. I thought today was going to be a big day for them, the younger guys. Ahrod and Connor, they brought it all day. I was really pleased with what I saw there. Now, we'll go back and look at the film and see where we go from there."

Ahrod Lloyd

Lloyd walked on to program last fall after a decorated career at Indianapolis Park Tudor, where he recorded 4,734 rushing yards, 1,006 receiving yards and 47 total touchdowns. A four-year letterwinner at Park Tudor, he left the school with its single-game rushing record (309 yards) and single-season rushing record (1,689), also finished with three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns and three consecutive double-digit touchdown seasons.

Those totals don't come without an ability to get yards after contact, and Lloyd showcased just that with his opportunities Saturday morning which pleased DeBord.

"Based off today's scrimmage, I thought he ran extremely hard and gained a lot of yards after contact," DeBord said. "When you're a really good running back, you're measured by that. He had a lot of yards after contact today, and I was really happy about that."