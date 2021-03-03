Here are all of the postgame notes and full transcript from Archie Miller following the loss to the Spartans.

The Hoosiers close out their regular season on Saturday against Purdue, a team Archie Miller has yet to beat during his time at Indiana.

IU now sits at 12-13 (7-11) and is squarely off of the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana fell to Michigan State on Tuesday, 64-58, making it the fourth straight loss this season for the Hoosiers.

• Each of Indiana’s losses this season have come to a team that was ranked at some point during the 2020-21 season.

• Freshman Jordan Geronimo scored three points and tallied three rebounds in 10 minutes of run off the Hoosier bench.

• Freshman Khristian Lander led the IU bench in scoring with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting from the floor. He added three rebounds and two assists in a career-high 22 minutes of playing time.

• Senior Aljami Durham finished the night with three points on 3-of-4 shooting from the free throw line and one rebound in 22 minutes.

• Redshirt sophomore Jerome Hunter scored six points to go along with five rebounds in 29 minutes of action in his second-straight start.

• Redshirt junior Race Thompson registered eight points, four rebounds, and two blocks in 27 minutes of play. The game marked the 10th time this season in which Thompson recorded at least two blocked shots.

• Sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals, matching his career-high. TJD was last held to under 10 points against the Wisconsin Badgers (six points) to close out the 2019-20 regular season on March 7, 2020.

• Junior Rob Phinisee paced the Hoosiers in scoring with 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the floor. He added six rebounds and four assists in a team-high 34 minutes of playing time. His scoring output marked his highest point total since tallying 18 points at Iowa on Jan. 21.

Opening Statement:

A tough game give Michigan State credit. I thought the last four minutes they were tough to defend in and around the basket. It's probably one of the most physical games we've seen on both ends of the floor. Aaron Henry made some really crucial plays late. We didn't have a great matchup. He’s a great driver. And to his credit, he made some big baskets there late.

We didn't convert in the last three minutes from an offensive standpoint, especially in the last two-and-a-half minutes of the game. But hard-fought game. Proud of our guys in terms of how hard we played. We gave ourselves the chance to win, but you're gonna have a hard time winning on the road when you go 2-for-20 from three. Things aren't going to open up inside the paint very much if you can't bring them out. Didn’t think we took very many bad shots in the game. We’ve got to have a better opportunity I think this next time out. You're gonna get the same looks, gonna have an opportunity next time out to make more.

Q: On facing in-state Aaron Henry and seeing what he's doing to Indiana this year...

ARCHIE MILLER: The question was about not landing Aaron Henry? It was the same in the last two years when we didn't lose to them. The bottom line is Aaron Henry is a very good player. He deserves a lot of credit on his development with his staff. He's physical, he's athletic, and he can dribble, pass, and shoot. He shoots the ball much better. He's a good player.

Q: What wasn't working for Trayce and a potential stir up in a huddle...

ARCHIE MILLER: I don't remember the instance you're talking about. You're asking about Trayce’s play on the floor, they did a much better job of not giving him as deep of catches. He didn't have an easy time once he did catch the ball because of just the overall bodies in and around the basket.

It was a physical game. Both teams shot 30 free throws. They called 45 personal fouls in the game, so it wasn't an easy game to play in. A couple of his calls were very tough. I thought, especially once he picked up his third, it kind of got him out of rhythm. But we hung in there.

Our team did a good job tonight regardless of how Trayce played. It's not about how Trayce plays, or how this certain guy plays, it’s about how we play. We played hard. We didn't play well enough to win. And Michigan State has reasons why they won the game, they played very hard too.

Q: On 2-of-20 shooting from 3...

ARCHIE MILLER: The ball didn't go in. Period. They're inside-out threes, they're drive and kick threes, they're one-two step t-ball threes, they didn't go in. There's not a whole lot to talk about.

The way Michigan State plays, they're going to give you some three point shots on the inside-out because of our inside game. When we curled it, when we drove it, when we hit the paint, we made the correct pass. Guys have to bang them. They didn't go in.

Q: On if the team is pressing to win games being on the NCAA Tournament bubble...

ARCHIE MILLER: No…no, not at all.

Q: On why the team has struggled to win lately...

ARCHIE MILLER: We’re playing very good teams.