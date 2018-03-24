Indiana head coach Tom Allen on Saturday said that grad transfer center Nick Linder underwent surgery for an unspecified injury prior to spring break and will miss the remainder of spring practice as a result.

"But I was really encouraged by the way that's progressing and the summary of that," Allen said. "I feel good about him."

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Linder enrolled at Indiana in January after transferring from Miami (Fla.). He started in 26 games across his three seasons with the Hurricanes, including 22 at center (2015-16) and four at left guard (2014).

While Linder won't be able to participate in spring football, he will be back in time for fall camp in August, according to Allen.

Given that previously mentioned experience, Allen doesn't view Linder's injury as a major setback.

"He's been through this a lot, and so the reps part isn't as a big of a deal for him," Allen said. "But he'll have plenty of time to get himself squared away for the fall."

Allen had no other injuries to report beyond the announcement about Linder.

"Other than that, we feel pretty good," Allen said. "We've got a couple guys that we're trying to monitor right now. We just want to be physical and keep guys healthy, and that's a big balance during spring football."