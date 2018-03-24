Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Indiana head coach Tom Allen on Saturday said that grad transfer center Nick Linder underwent surgery for an unspecified injury prior to spring break and will miss the remainder of spring practice as a result.
"But I was really encouraged by the way that's progressing and the summary of that," Allen said. "I feel good about him."
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Linder enrolled at Indiana in January after transferring from Miami (Fla.). He started in 26 games across his three seasons with the Hurricanes, including 22 at center (2015-16) and four at left guard (2014).
While Linder won't be able to participate in spring football, he will be back in time for fall camp in August, according to Allen.
Given that previously mentioned experience, Allen doesn't view Linder's injury as a major setback.
"He's been through this a lot, and so the reps part isn't as a big of a deal for him," Allen said. "But he'll have plenty of time to get himself squared away for the fall."
Allen had no other injuries to report beyond the announcement about Linder.
"Other than that, we feel pretty good," Allen said. "We've got a couple guys that we're trying to monitor right now. We just want to be physical and keep guys healthy, and that's a big balance during spring football."
Hale Making Progress
Despite the bad news about Linder, Allen was able to deliver good news about IU redshirt junior Donovan Hale.
Hale, a 6-4, 225-pound wide receiver, was wearing full pads on Saturday and doing individual drills in the midst of recovering from a season-ending injury from last year.
"It's just a progression to bring him along," Allen said. "To me, it's whatever his knee can handle at this point. We want to try and be as aggressive and yet cautious (as possible) at the same time, if that makes sense."
Hale started in the first two games and played in three before sustaining a season-ending injury which forced him to take a medical redshirt.
He caught seven passes for 116 yards and a 32-yard touchdown, including career-bests with five receptions for 67 yards in his first career start in the season opener against No. 2 Ohio State.
"To me, it's a lot of him now getting confidence in his knee," Allen said. "It's definitely healing, it's definitely doing better. It's just encouraging to see him out here. He wasn't in pads prior to spring break and now we got him back today. We're just going to do hopefully more and more each practice."
