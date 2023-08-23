BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana knows who their starting quarterback is going to be in 2023. The Hoosiers aren't telling anybody but the players in the IU locker room, though. "We have a decision," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said on Wednesday. "Now, we aren't going to announce it." Competing for the starting quarterback job were Tayven Jackson, a transfer from Tennessee and Brendan Sorsby. The two are both redshirt freshmen and have little game experience. Sorsby played in just one game last season for Indiana – against Penn State – when he completed 3-of-6 passes for eight yards with an interception. Jackson is a former top-100 ranked prospect and transfers to IU after a year at Tennessee serving as the third-string quarterback behind Heisman-hopeful Hendon Hooker and the Vol’s 2023 starter Jose Milton. Jackson played in three games last season and completed 3-of-4 passes for 37 yards, but also ran four times for 10 yards with a touchdown. The decision to internally name a starting quarterback comes after Allen's team held their second of two training camp scrimmages on Saturday and follows a timeline that the now seventh-year head coach had anticipated since speaking at Big Ten Media Days on July 27. "Both young, both talented, both bring different skill sets to the team," Allen said. "Very pleased with those guys. I think they've both improved a lot since they have been here. Obviously, Tayven has been here a shorter amount of time." When asked about how much runway the starting quarterback will get in Week 1 vs Ohio State, Allen said that he didn't "want to get into all of that." But later continued to say that Indiana has "two guys who are really good players" and that IU will "have to have multiple quarterbacks to help" the team win in 2023 after going 2-10 in 2021 and 4-8 in 2022. "They know exactly where things are right now and where stand,' Allen said of including Jackson and Sorsby in the decision-making process. "You bring them in, you shoot it when them straight. I complimented them with how they handled the situation as teammates."

Brendan Sorsby competed with Tayven Jackson to be the starting quarterback this training camp (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Five captains named

Indiana's players and coaches voted on captains this week and five players -- Noah Pierre, Aaron Casey, Mike Katic, Cam Camper and Andre Carter -- were announced as the Hoosier's five captains this season. "Really excited to have those five guys representing our program in that role. Very well, deserving guys who have been here for many years, six years, for a couple of those guys. Having Andre come in here in January and earning the respect of his teammates and his work ethic during our practices in spring ball and all and the way he has worked. Really solid group of guys who have come here and done some great things. Camp Camper, to me, is a picture of resilience, grit, toughness and Mike Katic continues to improve and get better." Allen was particularly pleased to have Pierre and Casey be elected as captains this season. Pierre is preparing to enter his sixth season with the program and has played in all 24 games Indiana has played the last two seasons. he has recorded at least 35 tackles each of the last two years and had an interception in 2021. "I talked about Noah at length one night, telling his story because some guys may not know that it took four years," Allen said. "He didn’t start until his fourth year here and redshirted right out of high school. It was his first two years here and playing his fourth year overall in the '21 season. It was a testament to perseverance. He wanted to play sooner, I’m sure. We talked many times about that. And he was frustrated at times." Casey, a linebacker, is also entering his sixth season with the program. He stepped into a much larger role last season, playing in 11 games. When fellow linebacker Cam Jones was injured late in the season, Case took a larger role in Indiana's defense. "That’s one of the best things you can be," Allen said, "being voted that by your teammates, your peers. So excited for them. They represent us in a high-level way on the field, off the field. Both are graduates already. First-class people. Hard workers and they make plays. They’ve had to be patient, wait and have a lot of grit, perseverance, passion to their long-term goal. That’s the definition we use for grit. And that’s two pictures of that."

