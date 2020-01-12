Indiana head coach Tom Allen introduced former quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach Nick Sheridan as Indiana's newest offensive coordinator before the Indiana basketball game against Ohio State on Saturday in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Sheridan's lack of play-calling experience not a concern for staff

When former tight ends and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan was announced as Indiana’s offensive coordinator, the first concern expressed by members of the fanbase was his perceived lack of experience in play-calling scenarios. That was what most of the conversation centered around Saturday. He’s been responsible for the coordination of passing games at Western Kentucky and South Florida and worked closely in the development of former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs for three years in Knoxville, but Sheridan has never been an offensive coordinator. Now, he’s taking the reins in Bloomington at 31 years of age. Tom Allen, however, isn’t as concerned about the experience in play-calling situations. “The thing that helps me is being on the headsets throughout all the games for three straight years now,” Allen said. “Nick, the first two years, was the one I communicated with a lot of things on the headsets regarding our offense, obviously in conjunction with Mike DeBord. I just feel without any hesitation that the feel for the game, the understanding of the game, the ability to have the big picture of it all. Some guys can visualize it, verbalize it in their mind. Really good play-callers can do that.” RELATED: Hiring Sheridan as OC is a risk for Indiana but a risk it should take On Dec. 18, Allen expressed a desire to maintain continuity in the offensive system and philosophy Kalen DeBoer introduced to the program in 2019. A key part of DeBoer’s philosophy, and modern offensive philosophies across the nation, was developing offensive gameplans in a collective way, involving all of the offensive coaches. Sheridan was a part of that after moving to tight ends coach when DeBoer took over as the quarterbacks coach. And he certainly wasn’t absent from the quarterbacks throughout 2019 either. “I helped input for all the plays that worked and scored,” Sheridan joked. “All the other ones I had nothing to do with. It's a collective effort, it really is. I couldn't say enough about Grant Heard, Mike Hart. We really do work well together. Coach has been preaching the culture of LEO. I feel like in the offensive staff room, we live it every day.”

Sheridan's offense will "attack"

With most of the offensive staff retained and an offensive template already laid out by Kalen DeBoer, the system is expected to be similar under Nick Sheridan. The new Indiana offensive coordinator stressed through the press conference Saturday morning that his offense will be an “attacking” front. “The first word that we want to hang our hat on is being ‘attacking,’” Sheridan said. “We want to be aggressive. We want to make sure we do things that help us get first downs and score points.” Sheridan also mentioned that his offense will have “a pro tempo” and will feature its playmakers while being quarterback-friendly. Those are all aspects of how DeBoer’s system has been described throughout the 2019 calendar year, and it worked, in terms of statistical comparison to other teams in the conference. Indiana finished the season as the third-best offense in the Big Ten, with one less game played than the top two finishers. The Hoosiers led the Big Ten in total passing yards as well. And Sheridan has already coached junior redshirt Peyton Ramsey and recruited redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix to Indiana. In terms of how an attacking offense differs from DeBoer’s 2019 offense will likely not be determined until Indiana takes the field against Wisconsin to kick off the 2020 season.

"We feel so fortunate & blessed to be here."



🎥 @IUCoachSheridan's first interview as OC. pic.twitter.com/mQ4d4uDxqI — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 11, 2020

Kalen DeBoer's support for Sheridan rings loudly

DeBoer, as one of the best offensive minds to pass through Bloomington in the 21st Century, gave a ringing endorsement of Sheridan in the official statement made by Indiana the day before the introduction. Much of the sentiment in his statement echoed what Allen said Saturday. "Working alongside Nick was a big reason why our offense had success last year," DeBoer said in the statement. "He is able to see the big picture, but he is also very detail-oriented. Nick was able to excel in so many different roles, not just as a position coach, but managing the game, continuing to push ideas in the game plan, and providing thoughts and direction throughout the course of a game. I quickly realized Nick was ready to be an offensive coordinator.” Allen said DeBoer came to him before the Fresno State head coaching opportunity became available and “raved” about Sheridan’s abilities and contributions on the Indiana offensive staff – his offensive mind and his perception of the team and schematics. That support from DeBoer was likely going to need to be there for the move to be made, in order to extend the offensive system and philosophy past the tenure of DeBoer. “That just all the more gave me the confidence,” Allen said. “I feel with very strong confidence to make this decision. I have talked to all of our coaches prior to announcing it, making the final call. They were all 100-percent on board with Nick. I know our players feel the same way.”

