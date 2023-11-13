Notebook: Inside Indiana Basketball Radio Show Notes and Quotes (11/13)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren and Indiana director of player development Calbert Cheaney met with Austin Render and Don Fischer for the weekly radio Inside Indiana Basketball shows.
Indiana men's basketball is coming off a week that saw two narrow victories over Florida Gulf Coast and Army in uninspiring and, quite frankly, disturbing fashion.
On the women's side, the Hoosiers split the week by throttling Eastern Illinois, but Indiana's trip out west was not as kind – Stanford demolising Indiana wire-to-wire.
Below are the relevant notes and quotes from this week's show:
Inside Indiana Basketball with Calbert Cheaney
Don Fischer starts the evening by announcing that Mike Woodson is not in attendance this evening because his daughter is due to have her baby in Indianapolis. Instead, Calbert Cheaney, Indiana's director of player development and the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Big Ten, will step in as the substitute.
On Cheaney's background:
- Baseball was likely his best sport growing up, Cheaney says.
- Cheaney tells an incredible story about how he arrived at Indiana and became so connected with Indiana's program. Then, he goes into why it's important that he's back with the program now at this stage in his life. "I'm blessed to have played here, and I'm truly blessed to come back here to try to support and try to help these guys become the players, the men they want to be.... the game's been good to me." Now, he's dedicated to paying it forward.
On the NBA:
- "You gotta have a routine. It's not like everything is regimented. Now you're on your own." Says nutrition was the most important thing that he had to learn in the league, as well as managing time. "If you can't do that you won't have a long career."
- Cheaney says the toughest players he ever had to guard in the NBA were Michael Jordan and Mitch Richmond.
- Names the '95-96 Wizards, '02-03 Jazz as the best teams he ever played upon.
On his playing career at IU:
- Cheaney said he learned the most from Bob Knight, both as a player and his own coaching career. "We prepared so well that we knew we were going to when the game, it just came down to how much we were going to win by."
On getting into coaching:
- Something that Cheaney had, originally, little to interest in coaching after his retirement from the game. "I gave it a shot and really liked it," he says. "I had opportunities to go into broadcasting, but I always liked getting on the floor, getting my hands dirty."
- "Being the competitor I am, I felt like i had to do something."
On his role as Indiana's Director of Player Development:
- Says it's all about being able to share from experience how to get better, both on and off the court, and how players can navigate money management, balancing time, and other factors.
- Must emphasize that less is more with respect to a lot of the surrounding aspects of an athlete's life. "Control what you can control."
- "Our team is a big chain, and you're a link in the chain. Help make the chain unbreakable."
On Indiana's team this year, so far:
- "We've got a long way to go..."
- On the offensive struggles: "Guys have to give themselves up for one another. Know how the game works, get the ball moved... do the things that coach wants them to do. With new guys, it's a process, and we've got to continue to work at it."
- Cheaney says this year's IU team is more talented than last year's roster. On paper and from a pure talent point of view, Indiana is bigger, more athletic, and longer – their struggles are rooted in not getting together cohesively just yet. "Stay with us, we're working on it."
- On Mackenzie Mgbako: "(He needs to) continue to understand how the game is played... college game is totally different from high school. Pay attention to the details of what coach wants him to do offensively and defensively, he'll be fine."
- On Gabe Cupps, who he says has earned the nickname Iron Man: "He's got one of the best work ethics I've ever seen. He's all about trying to be the best he can be." He's got a great basketball IQ, too – Cheaney says he's one of Indiana's talkers.
- On Kel'el Ware: "He's starting to understand who he is as a player and what he can do." Says the sky is the limit for him.
- Indiana has enough three-point shooting to be good at it, saying the Hoosiers have more capable shooters than they did last year.
- Cheaney says Indiana must improve on their contests and close outs on three-point shooters, utilizing data that suggests the significant drop off when a player is effectively defended when taking a three.
Inside Indiana Women's Basketball with Teri Moren
On Indiana's blowout loss to Stanford:
- "We ran into a buzzsaw."
- Moren says the 32 three-point attempts Indiana attempted in the game was too many for her team. Defensively, many aspects of the performance were not up to the standard they are accustomed to.
- "Our kids are disappointed. I think they're embarrassed. They feel like they're a much better basketball team than we put on display yesterday. We have to move forward."
- Defensive fixes will not happen overnight, but Indiana will move on as a collective unit. Hoosiers have a lot of basketball to be played, and IU needs to be, and will be, much better than it is right now.
- With Stanford, "they got our attention" with how Indiana must adjust going forward on the defensive end of the floor.
On Indiana's bench depth:
- Lenee Beaumont was impressive all around, and Henna Sandvik is a great defender off the bench for Indiana.
On Mackenzie Holmes:
- "It's the work that she's continued to do since she's been in Bloomington. I don't know that she ever dreamed she'd become the player she is now," Moren says on Holmes' ascension to No; 2 on Indiana's all-time scoring list. She's taken the necessary strides and put in the extra work to be able to rise to a level like this.
- Mackenzie feels she let her teammates down following Indiana's contest at Stanford. "She's going to have to grow through this experience."
On Indiana's defense:
- Indiana must junk it up and mix up their defensive looks. Their shots will fall, but the Hoosiers must hang their hat. on that side of the floor.
- "What happened yesterday will not happen again."
–––––
