The first-half deficit from Indiana put them in a hole that was hard to climb out of, but it was mainly Audige and Buie causing all the damage. Both Northwestern guards had 11 points which combined, was more than the entire Indiana team had scored in the first half.

“We kept letting them get to their strong hand and that's on us from a defensive standpoint,” Woodson said. “We are trying to trigger where all the flow is and the traffic to give you help but if you let him get the other way that's on us.”

Indiana’s guards didn't necessarily play bad, Audige and Buie just played better. Jalen Hood-Schifino had 13 points with four assists alongside Trey Galloway’s seven points. Galloway was arguably the best defender throughout the night, but they were simply outmatched. As arguably the best duo in the Big Ten currently, Mike Woodson knows exactly how Northwestern’s guards beat his Hoosiers.

There were several reasons why Indiana lost against Northwestern Sunday night. A handful of lazy turnovers to start the game and scoring droughts throughout a tough first half made it difficult for Indiana to come back. There were also two things that stood in their way. That would be Chase Audige and Boo Buie.





Audige alone suffocated the Hoosiers from the outside. Nine of his 11 points were from behind the three-point line, an area the Hoosiers struggled in the entire night. Audige’s first three was the Wildcat's second basket of the game but minutes later his back-to-back threes prompted Northwestern’s 14 straight points to go out to a 25-12 lead.

Despite the strong first half, the second half saw Indiana adjust to Audige relatively well. Audige had the opposite effect that he did in the first, struggling from the field with a 1-9 shooting performance in the half. He was held to just three points but although the Hoosiers eventually found a solution for Audige, Buie was a different story.

Buie had another double-digit performance in the second half totaling 10 points on 5-8 shooting. He scored six of the last eight Northwestern points including the game-winning basket. Buie played all but three minutes of the game and in each minute he constantly antagonized the Hoosiers.

This isn't the first time both Northwestern guards have had their way against the Hoosiers. Just over a month ago, the Wildcats defeated the Hoosiers in Assembly Hall on Jan.8. That game ended in a similar fashion by a score of 84-83 and once again, the Wildcats guards lead the way. Audige and Buie were the team's top leading scores with 26 and 19 respectively handing Indiana their only loss at home so far this season.

Both Audige and Buie finished as the top scorers for Northwestern in the win. Buie finished with a team-high 21 points and Audige finished the game with 14. They both combined for 29 field goal attempts, half of Northwestern's total shot attempts.

Northwestern's guards lead their team to victory for a second time over Indiana this season and although it isn't the only reason why the Wildcats won Sunday's contest, it's definitely was the one with the biggest impact.

The two times Indiana and Northwestern have met, Chris Collins has managed to find a way to exploit Indiana’s plan by using his guards.

A pair of guards who are now being looked at as some of the best in the country.



