BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana University men's basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced that Miller Kopp, a 6-7 forward who played his first three seasons at Northwestern, will transfer and join the program beginning next season. He will have two seasons of eligibility.

"Miller is a veteran player with three seasons of experience as a starter in the Big Ten." said Woodson. "He is a tremendous shooter from long range who will really help us become more versatile with his ability to stretch the floor. He also is an outstanding free throw shooter who will come in and have an immediate impact."

He is a native of Houston, Texas and a graduate of Houston Christian High School and was the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Large Private Schools Player of the Year and a first-team All-Houston Chronicle selection. He also played for the Houston Defenders AAU program where he earned Under Armour first-team All-American accolades.

For his career in three seasons, he averaged 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals per game. Kopp shot 39.8 percent (290-of-729) from the field, including 36.0 percent (122-of-339) from 3-point range and 85.0 percent (130-of-153) from the foul line. He started 74 games overall for Northwestern, including the last 56 contests. Last season, he started all 24 games for the Wildcats and averaged 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds and recorded a career-high 24 steals.

Among his best games of the campaign were 23-point efforts at home against Quincy and Ohio State and a 19-point output at Penn State. He averaged 13.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 2019-20 and shot 39.6 percent from downtown after starting all 31 games. As a freshman, he started 19 games and averaged 4.9 points.

A communications major, he was born on November 24, 1998 and is the son of Will and Deborah Kopp. He has three brothers, Braden, who played football and graduated from Vanderbilt, Anderson, who plays basketball at UMKC and Maddox, who is a quarterback at Houston.

AT NORTHWESTERN 2020-21: Started all 24 games and averaged 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds… scored a team-high 18 points, including 4-for-7 shooting from deep, in the season-opening win against Arkansas Pine-Bluff (12/2) ... scored 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half, and went 3-for-3 from behind the arc in a win vs. Chicago State (12/5) ... scored a game-high 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting in a win over Quincy (12/15) ... scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go along with three rebounds and three assists in a win at Indiana (12/23) ... led all players with 23 points while going 9-of-16 from the field (3-of-4 from deep) while adding three assists and a career-high three steals in a win over #23 Ohio State (12/26) ... contributed 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from behind the arc against #10 Iowa (12/29) … scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds against #16 Michigan ... pulled down a career-high nine rebounds and finished with 16 points, including a team-best 14 in the second half, at #23 Ohio State (1/13) ... scored 19 points at Penn State and went 6-6 from the free throw line (1/23) ... finished with a team-high 15 points and four rebounds vs. Rutgers (1/31).

2019-20: Started all 31 games and led the team in minutes with 999 … led the team with 405 points (13.1 ppg) throughout the season … shot 39.6% from deep and connected on a team-high 65 three-point shots … recorded the team's best free-throw percentage at 89.6% (60-of-67) … Improved his ppg, apg, rpg and spg from his first-year, averaging 13.1 points, 1.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.45 steals … scored double digits in 23 games and scored more than 20 points in six games, including a run of double digit scoring performances in 14 of 15 games between 12/21 and 2/18 … led the team in scoring in seven different games, including his career best 24-point performance against Hartford (12/29).

2018-19: Started 19 times in 32 games… averaged 4.9 points… got his first collegiate start in a season-opening win over New Orleans, finishing with nine points, three rebounds and three assists (11/8) ... scored seven points while adding two rebounds and two assists to help defeat Binghamton (11/16) ... scored six points without missing a shot against La Salle (11/23) ... played a season-high 20 minutes against Utah, chipping in five points (11/25) … recorded a career-best three steals against Georgia Tech (11/28) … scored six points against Indiana, and made a three pointer in his sixth straight game (12/1) ... scored a career-high 17 points on a career-best seven field goals against Chicago State (12/17) … tallied three blocks in the first half and grabbed five rebounds, both career highs, against Oklahoma (12/21) ... finished with three points, a rebound and an assist against Iowa (1/9) ... recorded eight points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal against Michigan (1/13) ... tallied eight points and a steal against Rutgers (1/18) ... added three points and a steal against Maryland (1/29)... Had six points, four rebounds, and a pair of blocks in 22 minutes against Penn State (2/4) ... notched two rebounds and an assist against Iowa (2/10) ... recorded two points and four rebounds in 26 minutes against Wisconsin (2/23) ... hit two three-pointers on his way to nine points, three boards and a block vs. Minnesota (2/28)... had 13 points and three rebounds in 18 minutes against Illinois (3/3)... scored six with a career-high four assists against Ohio State (3/6)... recorded seven points and three rebounds against Purdue (3/9)... had 11 points, a career-high seven rebounds, and two assists and blocks in a career-high 39 minutes in the Big Ten Tournament game against Illinois (3/12).

High School: No. 66 recruit in the nation according to Scout and No. 113 by 247Sports … four-star recruit … Houston Chronicle first-team All-Greater Houston … All-Southwest Preparatory Conference selection … Led Houston Christian to its first SPC conference title … Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Large Private Schools Player of the Year … VYPE Private Schools MVP … set school records for career points (1,800), season points (810), season 3-point percentage (.440), season free throw percentage (.880), free throws in a game (18), free throws in a season (195) and free throws in a career (405) … Participated in 2017 NBPA Top 100 Camp … scored 35 points, including going 18-for-19 from the free throw line in a win over Second Baptist … MVP of Mustang Classic … tallied 38 points in a victory over Westbury Christian … averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds per game junior year … All-Southwest Preparatory Conference selection … two-time team MVP and team captain … holds school records for points (44) and rebounds (19) in a game … played for Ron Crandall and Teddy Wheeler… competed on AAU circuit for Houston Defenders … Under Armour first-team All-American … Led UAA in scoring with an average of 20.2 points per game … previously played on Adidas circuit with Basketball University for three years … coached in AAU by Wheeler, Aaron Harrison, Rhossi Carron and Mike Rogers…Honor roll student … Academic All-State.

Personal: A communications major, he was born on November 24, 1998 and is the son of Will and Deborah Kopp… his brother, Braden, plays football at Vanderbilt… full name is Miller Dudley Kopp … father played tennis collegiately at Chattanooga.