BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The parade of transfer running backs to commit to Indiana keeps rolling this offseason.

Thursday night, former North Carolina running back Elijah Green made the call for the Hoosiers, he announced via his social media pages.

The Roswell, Ga. native just completed his junior season with the Tar Heels, in which his playing time was severely hindered. However, in 2022, Green's production helped lead the backfield in Chapel Hill – totaling 665 yards from scrimmage and nine scores on the ground and through the air.

Upon his arrival in Bloomington, he'll have two seasons of eligibility in the IU backfield.