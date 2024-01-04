North Carolina transfer running back Elijah Green commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The parade of transfer running backs to commit to Indiana keeps rolling this offseason.
Thursday night, former North Carolina running back Elijah Green made the call for the Hoosiers, he announced via his social media pages.
The Roswell, Ga. native just completed his junior season with the Tar Heels, in which his playing time was severely hindered. However, in 2022, Green's production helped lead the backfield in Chapel Hill – totaling 665 yards from scrimmage and nine scores on the ground and through the air.
Upon his arrival in Bloomington, he'll have two seasons of eligibility in the IU backfield.
Standing 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, his most productive season two years ago featured 446 snaps and a 77.4 overall grade from PFF, anchored by an 81.2 rushing offense grade. A broken thumb injury limited his time on the field in that season, but his strong end to the season and his relative freshness despite his time in college suggests Indiana may have found a nice balance between experience and availability with Green.
If you're keeping track, that's now four running backs brought in by Curt CIgnetti's new Hoosier staff this offseason by way of transfer. Green joins JMU transfers Kaelon Black and Ty Son Lawton – the duo who manned the James Madison backfield in Harrisonburg – and Wake Forest transfer Justice Ellison – the first transfer commitment IU earned this offseason under Cignetti.
Clearly, there's a heavy emphasis on depth and IU is loading up on potential impact players with collegiate experience and production in their past.
Green is the latest such indication.
