No. 5 Indiana uses big 4th quarter rally to take down Minnesota

Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe led the Hoosiers with a career-high of 28 points, shooting 11-for-15 from the field and hit 4-for-4 from the 3-point line. She helped the Hoosiers by scoring nine of the 17 points in the first quarter.

“Interesting game, I think that we are still a team that is sort of still trying to create some momentum for ourselves, create some rhythm for ourselves,” Indiana Head Coach Teri Moren stated. “We’re playing a lot of different pieces, we’re playing differently than we are used to, so there are certainly have been some hiccups along the way, but I thought we finally, in the fourth quarter, when they got out of their zone and started guarding us man-to-man we had some timely plays that we made and really happy with the way Leks (Gulbe) played tonight, she was huge beyond the arc.”

Bloomington, Ind. – The No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers pulled out a win against the Minnesota Gophers, Thursday night, 80-70. The Hoosiers improved their record to 15-3 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten Conference.

Starting off slow and trailing the Gophers 21-17 after the end of the first quarter, the Hoosiers opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run, to lead 25-21. Indiana held its own and held Minnesota scoreless until the 6:16 mark during the second quarter. But, the Hoosiers couldn’t hang on to a lead very long through most of the game as it went back and forth before the half.

“Trust me, we didn’t want to go back to last year and not having fans in the seats, we miss our fans,” Moren explained. “I think that they would have given us a little more energy tonight.”

The Hoosiers had four players score in double-figures. Senior guard Grace Berger had a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. It was her fourth career double-double. Nicole Cardaño-Hillary had 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists, and Ali Patberg scored 11 points, scoring double figures for the 84th time in her playing career.

The two teams would go back and forth in the frame. Berger pulled up at the end of the third quarter and kept the scoring margin at one, trailing 54-53 against the Gophers. The Hoosiers kept their heads up and turned on the jets for the fourth quarter. Indiana outscored Minnesota, 27-16 in the final 10 minutes, which included a 14-0 run for the Hoosiers in the final 4:42 minutes.

“Nonetheless, we had to create some (energy) in that fourth and I thought we did a nice job of doing that,” Moren added.

The Hoosiers shot 28-for-55, shooting 50.9 percent, from the field, and 7-for-14, shooting 50 percent, from the 3-point line. Indiana outrebounded Minnesota 34-27. The Hoosiers shot 17-for-20, shooting 85 percent, from the free-throw line.

The Hoosier defense forced the Gophers into missing their last six shots within the game, while the Hoosier offense made six out of their last seven shots within the entire game.

The Indiana Hoosiers will host the Purdue Boilermakers this upcoming Sunday. Tipoff is set for 1 P.M. EST at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.