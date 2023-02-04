Here is a recap of today's game.

In the end, No. 21 Indiana defeated No. 1 Purdue 79-74 behind dominant games from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Indiana entered this game 6-5 in the Big Ten while Purdue enters 11-1. This game lived up to the hype.

The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers returned home to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to face in-state rival, the No. 1 Purdue Boilermaker, in this highly anticipated matchup.

Trayce Jackson-Davis won the tip for Indiana and we were off. Senior forward Race Thompson would convert his first shot attempt with a 17-foot jumper. Hoosiers led 2-0 early.

Purdue's ball movement was solid to start off and it allowed Caleb Fort to hit a wild-open corner three. 3-2 Purdue early.

Indiana would then get points from Jalen Hood-Schifino, Trey Galloway, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Before the break, Miller Kopp would dive on the floor for a loose ball. Indiana needed that toughness from him.

Indiana led 13-10 at the first media timeout.

Out of the timeout, Jackson-Davis would take a charge from Zach Edey. Edey would hit the bench after that with one foul.

With Edey not he bench, Purdue would double-team Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis would easily score on that.

Purdue would go on a 4:37 scoring drought this next stretch.

There was a hard foul from Purdue's Mason Gillis on Malik Reneau in transition. Officials reviewed and it was determined to be a common foul.

Indiana had forced Purdue to 8 turnovers at this point. This was peak Indiana defense at its best.

Hoosiers would go on a 12-2 run the last 5:04.

Indiana led 21-10 at the 11:42 mark. Kaleb Banks would check in.

Purdue would come out and convert on three straight field goals.

Indiana's defense would become a little more lazy. Hood-Schifino would pick up his second foul. He would hit the bench.

Tamar Bates would convert his first three and then Fletcher Loyer would draw him into picking up his second foul.

Miller Kopp and Hood-Schifino would check back in with two fouls each.

Indiana led 28-28 at the 7:45 mark.

Miller Kopp would come out of the timeout and knock down his first three-point attempt. Crowd loved that.

A fast break slam from Jackson-Davis on Loyer led to a Purdue timeout. He would have another slam out of the timeout.

Race Thompson would pick up his second foul of the game.

Jackson-Davis would go down and score through contact and convert the extra free throw. He was playing like a man on a mission.

Zach Edey would go to the bench with 2 fouls.

Trey Galloway, a few plays later, would force an over-and-back turnover on Purdue, their 10th of the game.

Indiana led 40-26 with 3:55 left in first half.

Out of the timeout, Race Thompson would pick up his third foul. Reneau would check back in with two fouls.

A few plays later, Reneau would pick up his third foul. It was a very bad call as you can see that Edey tripped on his own.

Indiana would call a quick timeout. After that timeout, Kaleb Banks would get a two-handed slam due to some great ball movement.

Purdue's Fletch Loyer would pick up his 2nd foul. Jackson-Davis would convert both attempts.

The last few seconds were pretty wild and it somehow ended up with Kaleb Banks hitting a wild layup near the buzzer.

Indiana led 50-35 at halftime.

Foul trouble was obviously the main concern of the half. The Hoosiers had 13 total fouls that half compared to Purdue's 9. Race Thompson had three and Jalen Hood-Schfino, Miller Kopp, Malik Reneau, and Tamar Bates each had two fouls each.

Zach Edey would score the first bucket out of halftime.

This opening stretch would get really ugly stretch of basketball to open up the half. No team had any flow.

Indiana had a 54-45 lead at the 14:56 mark. Indiana was on a 2:#6 scoring drought at this point.

Mason Gillis would knocked a three out of the timeout.

Purdue would cut the lead to 5. Jalen Hood-Schifino would hit a tough mid-range jumper and Malik Reneau would score off a Jackson-Davis miss.

Before the media timeout, Zach Edey third foul with an elbow to Jackson-Davis. Hoosiers ball.

Indiana led 59-50 at the 11:58 mark.

Indiana would bounce the lead to 10 with a Reneau 'oop to Jackson-Davis. Kopp would then pick up his third foul.

Purdue would cut the lead to 4 after nailing a few threes. Reenau would then hit a tough shot on Edey.

A few plays later, Hood-Schifino would get a steal and miss a fast break layup. Looked to be fouled by Braden Smith but nothing was called. Jackson-Davis had to hold Mike Woodson back from getting a technical. He was heated.

Hood-Schifino was on the ground for awhile after landing awkwardly.

Indiana led 65-61 at the 7:32 mark. Hoosiers ball out of the timeout.

Hood-Schifino, oddly enough, would score the first basket out of the timeout.

After a foul was called on Indiana, the crowd would then get warned for throwing objects on the floor. Just uncalled for and childish.

Purdue would cut the lead to 67-65. Painter would call a timeout. Purdue had all the momentum at this point.

Hood-Schifino would hit a tough bucket out of the timeout.

Galloway would score a layup off a shot fake and Jackson-Davis would get a steal and Caleb Furst would foul him.

Indiana led 71-66 with 3:15 left.

Purdue would get a stop and call timeout. Same score.

Purdue would cut it to 1 and Race Thompson would hit two big free throws to bring it back up to 3. Thompson would follow it up with a HUGE steal.

Indiana had the ball with 41.4 left and called a timeout. Up 73-70.

Hood-Schifino would get a fast break dunk off half court pass from Race Thompson to seal the win.

Final: Indiana 79 Purdue 74. Indiana was the first team to put up 70+ points on Purdue this season. Indiana led for a total of 39:11.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Jalen Hood-Schifino added 16 points. Trey Galloway added 11 points.

Hoosiers shot 30-of-57 (53%) and and only had 8 turnovers compared to Purdue's 16. Indiana's defense was a major part of this victory too.

Overall, the was obviously the biggest win by Indiana this season. they knocked down the No. 1 team in the nation and their biggest rival.

Indiana is now 7-5 in the Big Ten.