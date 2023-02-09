Thursday night's matchup between No. 2 Indiana and No. 5 Iowa is possibly the most pivotal regular season contest Teri Moren's program has ever seen. It's the third or fourth game this year that's fallen under that label. First it was a top-10 matchup with North Carolina in December, who the Hoosiers pummeled by 24 points. Then came Maryland, Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State. All ranked teams, each disposed of in various fashions. When Moren first took over nine years ago, the foundation for games of these caliber to occur was set. But as the Hoosiers have continued to ascend into national relevancy, heavyweight bouts such as this one have become the status quo. It's Moren's program that commends the national attention and respect they're noticeably not receiving. When asked by a national reporter why her team isn’t the subject of more talk from outlets across the country on Wednesday, Moren’s response was simple. "Why haven't you given us the love?" She's seen her team handle every punch thrown at them by national powerhouse after national powerhouse. She's seen them battle adversity and deal with injuries to key players in key moments. Moren also knows the No. 2 label next to their name puts a target on their back. Her response solidifies that her team welcomes the challenge that being in the national spotlight garners. With the first Big Ten regular season tilt between two AP Top-5 teams since 1993 on tap Thursday night in Bloomington, all eyes will descend upon Assembly Hall. A win over the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes may finally be what keeps that national spotlight on Indiana.

Opponents don't get more formidable in the Big Ten than reigning conference champion Iowa. It's the first matchup since the stinging title game loss a season ago in Indianapolis, and returning MVP Caitlin Clark is still lighting the college basketball world ablaze. What Clark does on a basketball court is simply remarkable, an understatement in itself. Her handle and control of the game dictates how the Hawkeyes move, and as she continues to reshape the college basketball world, she'll be one of the toughest covers Indiana has all season. She's a legitimate threat as soon as she crosses half court, and her 27/8/8 averages show she's one of the most involved player on both sides of the floor. Clark's usage rate is north of 36%, and her individual win share stands at a staggering 10.2 wins accounted for. Simply stated, there's a reason she's in the conversation for National Player of the Year. Yet, the Hoosiers have their own player-of-the-year candidate in Mackenzie Holmes. Holmes has taken the biggest leap of her career in this, her senior season, where she's averaging 22 points and eight rebounds on a ridiculous 70% clip from the field. Holmes is the straw that stirs Indiana's drink on the offensive end, becoming unstoppable at the drop of a hat. For Holmes, the margin between her offensive and defensive ratings are an unbelievable 50.8 -- 130.9 on offense and 80.1 on defense. The argument can be made that no player is more valuable to a team than Holmes is. Yet, as great as one team is, neither team is one player centric. To speak for Caitlin Clark and not mention the likes of Monika Czinano or McKenna Warnock would be wrong. In the same sense, mentioning Holmes and not Grace Berger, Sydney Parrish, Chloe Moore-McNeil, Yarden Garzon or the other components that makes this Indiana team the best in program history would be just as shameful. "We're just a better basketball team than we were a year ago," Moren said. "We're a difficult team to match up with because of the pieces we have."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub2RheSYjMzk7cyB3b21lbiYjMzk7cyBtYXRjaHVwIGJldHdlZW4g Tm8uIDUgSW93YSBhbmQgTm8uIDIgSW5kaWFuYSB3aWxsIGJlIHRoZSBmaXJz dCByZWd1bGFyLXNlYXNvbiBBUCBUb3AtNSBtYXRjaHVwIGJldHdlZW4gQmln IFRlbiBvcHBvbmVudHMgc2luY2UgTWFyY2ggNywgMTk5My4gPGJyPjxicj5J biB0aGF0IGdhbWUgQy4gVml2aWFuIFN0cmluZ2VyIGFuZCBOby4gMiBJb3dh IGZlbGwgdG8gTm8uIDQgT2hpbyBTdGF0ZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3BBNmpXNzk0cDIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wQTZqVzc5NHAyPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVTUE4gU3RhdHMgJmFtcDsgSW5mbyAoQEVTUE5TdGF0 c0luZm8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRVNQTlN0YXRz SW5mby9zdGF0dXMvMTYyMzcxMzMzNjM3MzQzMjMyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=