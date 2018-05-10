The 2018 college football season is still four months away from kicking off, but already one Hoosier is getting national notice.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter listed Indiana senior safety Jonathan Crawford as one of the Top 150 college football players to watch in 2018. Crawford checked in at No. 148 on Reuter's list.

Reuter wrote that he primarily focused on upperclassmen for his rankings. Some sophomores are included based on their performances last season, but true freshmen and redshirt freshmen were excluded. However, he didn't rule out talented younger players making future editions of his rankings.

"Each player's rating is based partially on their value to their college football team and partly on their talent as an NFL prospect," Reuter wrote. "No matter which way you look at it, these guys are going to be fun to watch next fall."

Crawford has started all 38 career games at safety. He is the current program leader with 209 tackles, 135 solos, 16 pass breakups, eight interceptions, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles (tied), 13 takeaways and two blocked kicks.

As a junior, he registered 62 tackles (fourth-most among IU players), 42 solo (fifth), three tackles for loss, eight pass breakups (secondnd), one interception (tied for second), one fumble recovery (tied for second) and one blocked field goal en route to All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition from both conference coaches and media.

Here's a brief overview of where other Big Ten standouts fell in Reuter's May 4 rankings: