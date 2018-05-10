NFL.com: IU's Jonathan Crawford One Of Top 150 Players To Watch In 2018
The 2018 college football season is still four months away from kicking off, but already one Hoosier is getting national notice.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter listed Indiana senior safety Jonathan Crawford as one of the Top 150 college football players to watch in 2018. Crawford checked in at No. 148 on Reuter's list.
Reuter wrote that he primarily focused on upperclassmen for his rankings. Some sophomores are included based on their performances last season, but true freshmen and redshirt freshmen were excluded. However, he didn't rule out talented younger players making future editions of his rankings.
"Each player's rating is based partially on their value to their college football team and partly on their talent as an NFL prospect," Reuter wrote. "No matter which way you look at it, these guys are going to be fun to watch next fall."
Crawford has started all 38 career games at safety. He is the current program leader with 209 tackles, 135 solos, 16 pass breakups, eight interceptions, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles (tied), 13 takeaways and two blocked kicks.
As a junior, he registered 62 tackles (fourth-most among IU players), 42 solo (fifth), three tackles for loss, eight pass breakups (secondnd), one interception (tied for second), one fumble recovery (tied for second) and one blocked field goal en route to All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition from both conference coaches and media.
Here's a brief overview of where other Big Ten standouts fell in Reuter's May 4 rankings:
Nos. 1-50
• Ohio State junior defensive end Nick Bosa - No. 2
• Michigan junior defensive end Rashan Gary - No. 3
• Michigan junior quarterback Shea Patterson - No. 25
• Wisconsin sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor - No. 29
• Nebraska senior wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. - No. 30
• Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Trace McSorley - No. 38
• Ohio State sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins - No. 39
• Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant - No. 40
• Wisconsin redshirt junior offensive tackle David Edwards - No. 43
• Iowa redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Alaric Jackson - No. 46
• Michigan redshirt senior linebacker Chase Winovich - No. 47
• Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins - No. 50
Nos. 51-100
• Penn State redshirt junior defensive end Shareef Miller - No. 54
• Penn State redshirt senior cornerback Amani Oruwariye - No. 57
• Michigan senior running back Karan Higdon - No. 65
• Wisconsin redshirt senior linebacker T.J. Edwards - No. 67
• Michigan junior linebacker Khaleke Hudson - No. 76
• Ohio State redshirt senior wide receiver Paris Campbell - No. 82
• Rutgers redshirt senior offensive tackle Tariq Cole - No. 100
Nos. 101-150
• Wisconsin redshirt senior center Michael Deiter - No. 101
• Ohio State redshirt junior running back Mike Weber - No. 106
• Michigan junior cornerback Lavert Hill - No. 112
• Wisconsin redshirt senior offensive guard Beau Benzschawel - No. 115
• Iowa redshirt junior defensive end Anthony Nelson - No. 117
• Ohio State junior offensive guard Michael Jordan - No. 137
• Wisconsin redshirt senior safety D'Cota Dixon - No. 145
