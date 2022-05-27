New roster, staff changes in program 'excites' Tom Allen

Head football coach Tom Allen spoke this past Wednesday at Huber’s Orchard taking part in the 'On the Road With the Hoosiers' tour. This was the 30th year for the event which saw a two year pause due to COVID-19. The event welcomed Hoosier fans from all across the state in order to raise money for scholarships. Allen spoke about the upcoming 2022 season as we approach the summer season.

Indiana posted a 2-10 record in 2021 without winning a conference game all year. Almost immediately after the final game of the season against Purdue, Indiana made changes. Indiana fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and then lost defensive coordinator Charlton Warren both in the off season.

With a few different changes, Indiana will have five new coaches for the 2022 season. Allen also brought up the fact of possibly adding a new section to the Indiana scouting department. Mimicking the NFL, the Hoosiers could have a college scouting division and a high school division.

On the field, the team will also have several new faces. The transfer portal and graduating seniors have caused Indiana to bring in 20 new players for the upcoming season. For Allen, the new changes just bring new life to the program.

“We had 20 new players come in in January 10 from high school, 10 from college that's a lot of different guys, and well have some more guys come in in June," Allen said. "We have five new coaches, that's a lot of coaches. We've had a lot of change this off season with that change, that excites me for new ideas, new things, new ways of doing things, and opportunities to get better."