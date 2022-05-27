New roster, staff changes in program 'excites' Tom Allen
Head football coach Tom Allen spoke this past Wednesday at Huber’s Orchard taking part in the 'On the Road With the Hoosiers' tour. This was the 30th year for the event which saw a two year pause due to COVID-19. The event welcomed Hoosier fans from all across the state in order to raise money for scholarships. Allen spoke about the upcoming 2022 season as we approach the summer season.
Indiana posted a 2-10 record in 2021 without winning a conference game all year. Almost immediately after the final game of the season against Purdue, Indiana made changes. Indiana fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and then lost defensive coordinator Charlton Warren both in the off season.
With a few different changes, Indiana will have five new coaches for the 2022 season. Allen also brought up the fact of possibly adding a new section to the Indiana scouting department. Mimicking the NFL, the Hoosiers could have a college scouting division and a high school division.
On the field, the team will also have several new faces. The transfer portal and graduating seniors have caused Indiana to bring in 20 new players for the upcoming season. For Allen, the new changes just bring new life to the program.
“We had 20 new players come in in January 10 from high school, 10 from college that's a lot of different guys, and well have some more guys come in in June," Allen said. "We have five new coaches, that's a lot of coaches. We've had a lot of change this off season with that change, that excites me for new ideas, new things, new ways of doing things, and opportunities to get better."
With what seems like everyday changes in the NCAA transfer portal, Allen and the rest of the coaching staff have had to adapt to its new implications. The transfer portal has opened the door for players to come in and out of programs across the country causing coaches to rethink how they manage their roster.
“Its taken a lot of our focus, it needs to. The roster management piece is intense I would say it's daily, a conversation about it. Still bringing in guys this weekend that would potentially be with us in the fall.” Allen said. “That's just not what its been like in the past… Just trying in our conversations how can we best take full advantage of it, and maximize it at Indiana. There's a lot of significate things that have happened in the last year that create a lot of change for the future and I think more change is coming.”
Heading into the summer, Indiana still has a few spots open on the roster after the spring season. Allen is looking for players to fill those positions but the race is competitive.
“We got a few more spots left not very many," Allen said. “Right now it's very selective I'd say just trying to find a guy that you say hey can he help us win games in 2022. You never ever get away from does he fit in our program's culture that's priority number one.
"I feel good about the guys we've already brought in the mid-year and the guys that will be joining us here in June but these last few spots we have you’re just really trying to make your team deeper and better.”
Hoosier fans packed the venue in order to hear Allen speak at Huber’s farms and are now waiting forward to the upcoming 2022 season.
