A new ACC hire is making the state of Indiana a priority in recruiting. On Tuesday afternoon, The Courier-Journal reported Louisville agreed to a seven-year deal to hire Xavier head coach Chris Mack to the same position for the Cardinals (link). Also on Tuesday, a pair of IU recruits received new Louisville offers, and Mack reached out to another priority IU target.

2018 five-star Romeo Langford is a top target for IU's program. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Franklin, Brooks Add UL Offers

Mack already offered two IU recruits from the class of 2019. The major one, Fort Wayne North Side four-star junior forward Keion Brooks, has been a big priority for the Hoosiers. He also holds offers from Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan State among others. Brooks visited IU this summer for a weekend unofficial trip with his family and visited for IU's Feb. 3 home tilt against Michigan State. He averaged 22.9 points per game for Fort Wayne North Side this season, leading them to a 21-6 overall record. Additionally, Indianapolis Cathedral junior guard Armaan Franklin added a Louisville offer, to join existing offers from Xavier (a previous tie), Butler and Ohio State among others. The Hoosiers have not offered yet, but they evaluated him twice this winter, including an in-person viewing from head coach Archie Miller. Franklin averaged 22 points and eight rebounds per game for Cathedral as a junior. Both Brooks and Franklin earned core Indiana Junior All-Star honors.

Mack Reaches Out To Langford