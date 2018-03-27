Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
A new ACC hire is making the state of Indiana a priority in recruiting.
On Tuesday afternoon, The Courier-Journal reported Louisville agreed to a seven-year deal to hire Xavier head coach Chris Mack to the same position for the Cardinals (link).
Also on Tuesday, a pair of IU recruits received new Louisville offers, and Mack reached out to another priority IU target.
Franklin, Brooks Add UL Offers
Mack already offered two IU recruits from the class of 2019.
The major one, Fort Wayne North Side four-star junior forward Keion Brooks, has been a big priority for the Hoosiers. He also holds offers from Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan State among others.
Brooks visited IU this summer for a weekend unofficial trip with his family and visited for IU's Feb. 3 home tilt against Michigan State. He averaged 22.9 points per game for Fort Wayne North Side this season, leading them to a 21-6 overall record.
Additionally, Indianapolis Cathedral junior guard Armaan Franklin added a Louisville offer, to join existing offers from Xavier (a previous tie), Butler and Ohio State among others. The Hoosiers have not offered yet, but they evaluated him twice this winter, including an in-person viewing from head coach Archie Miller.
Franklin averaged 22 points and eight rebounds per game for Cathedral as a junior.
Both Brooks and Franklin earned core Indiana Junior All-Star honors.
Mack Reaches Out To Langford
Additionally, Mack extended interest to 2018 New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford, who had previously eliminated his recruitment to IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt.
However, given how late in the process it is for Langford - and his family's unfamiliarity/interest in Xavier and Mack previously - it would seem unlikely Louisville seriously joins the mix for Langford, even though the New Albany standout was interested in the Cardinals prior to former head coach Rick Pitino's departure.
"For me it's just the three," Romeo's father, Tim Langford, told the Courier-Journal. "We've had other colleges reach out in the last few weeks and when they do I say something to Romeo. I don't just assume.
"If Romeo says, well dad, (let's listen) that's on him. I can't say."
Langford averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.
He was also named to the Jordan Brand game, and earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors.
----
