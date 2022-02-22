New game times set for Hoosiers' weekend trip
Indiana's weekend trip to Texas has adjusted in anticipation to extremely cold temperatures.
All three game times have now been slightly moved up.
The Hoosiers will face two ranked teams this weekend after getting swept in their opening series against Clemson. IU faces off against No. 2 Arkansas on Friday and will play No. 6 Stanford on Sunday.
Below is the full release from Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Temperatures deep in the heart of Texas are anticipated to dip over the weekend and the Karbach Round Rock Classic has moved game times in accordance.
Indiana will now face No. 2 Arkansas starting at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT on Friday (Feb. 25) evening. Indiana's new schedule for the event is listed below.
All games will be played at Dell Diamond, home of the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express.
The games will be broadcast on FloBaseball, a subscription-based streaming service.
Karbach Round Rock Classic – Dell Diamond (Round Rock, Texas)
Friday, Feb. 25 – vs. No. 2 Arkansas – 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT
Saturday, Feb. 26 – vs. Louisiana-Lafayette – Noon ET/11 a.m. CT
Sunday, Feb. 27 – vs. No. 6 Stanford – Noon ET/11 a.m. CT
