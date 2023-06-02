As action gets underway on the Road to Omaha, catch up to speed with all you need to know about the regional and the challenge that lies ahead.

Up first for Indiana, a 3-seed in the Lexington regional, is the No. 2-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern on Friday night.

"I was just so excited for the guys," Mercer said of his emotions when Indiana made the field. "For most of the guys, this is their first time going."

It's a different situation this season, as a resurgent turnaround has propelled Indiana to 14 more wins than they logged a year ago. Now, the Hoosiers have a foundation to build on.

Following a 41-win season, the Hoosiers make their seventh appearance in the NCAA postseason in the previous ten seasons, a mark that leads the Big Ten. They're led by head coach Jeff Mercer , who last took this team to the tournament in his debut year as the head man of the Hoosiers, a year in which he won the Big Ten's Coach of the Year award.

For the first time since 2019, Friday is game day in the NCAA Tournament for Indiana baseball.

Incorporating a mix of youth talent and veteran leadership, Indiana was one of the Big Ten's pleasant surprises this season. The Hoosiers had six All-Big Ten honorees, anchored by star-studded Freshman of the Year outfielder Devin Taylor, and rode a strong lineup all the way to a postseason appearance. When paired up with weekend ace Luke Sinnard's strong season and a bullpen that is well-tested throughout the season, Indiana has made this tournament appearance an arrival. They may be a 3-seed, but they played at the level of a 2-seed for a large majority of the season.

The Hoosiers hit .299 as a team, scored 7.8 runs/game and slugged .480. As a pitching staff, the Indiana pitchers compiled a 5.16 ERA and had a 2.21 K/BB rate.

Indiana went 26-4 at home this season, 13-11 on the road and 2-3 in a neutral environment.

This season marked the sixth 40-win season in Indiana baseball program history. The at-large selection means Indiana is in the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time. IU is 11-15 all-time in the tournament, with at least a single victory in each of its last six appearances.

1-seed: (12) Kentucky. 36-18, eighth in SEC play

Do not let the eighth place finish in SEC play fool you, Kentucky is a battle-tested team who earned their placement among the top 16 seeds in this year's tournament field. The NCAA's RPI metric favors them as well, as the Wildcats check in as the No. 2 team in the entire tournament heading into play.

The Wildcats get on base at a feverish rate, and do a solid job at converting those base runners into runs scored. If there's one thing they know how to do, it's move traffic.

Earlier this season, Indiana met Kentucky in a midweek clash in Lexington. The Wildcats trounced the Hoosiers, 12-2, in seven innings.

Indiana is familiar with the Wildcats and, perhaps more importantly, won't have a far distance to travel for their regional. It helps that the Hoosiers know they lay of the land as well, which is an advantage that only the 'Cats have besides IU in the regional.

2-seed: West Virginia. 39-18, three-way tie for first in Big 12 play

The Mountaineers have backed into this year's field, dropping their final five contests of the regular season and Big 12 tournament. However, WVU has a balanced attack that is ready to erupt if given the opportunity, and are the nation's No. 24 team according to the RPI. Not only are they a threat on the basepaths, but they slug the ball well, too. Four players have hit more than 10 home runs, and five have stolen at least 14 bags.

JJ Wetherholt, a sophomore second baseman, has been the best of both worlds. His .443 average is second-best across all of DI baseball this season, and he's added 15 home runs and 35 stolen bases.

WVU has two pitchers that they've relied on the most this season. RHP Blaine Traxel is 7-5 with a 3.79 ERA, and has struck out 71 batters in 99.2 innings of work. LHP Ben Hampton is 5-3 and possesses a 4.17 ERA. Carlson Reed is WVU's shutdown man with seven saves and a 1.50 ERA to his line.

West Virginia won an impressive 19 games away from home, but are just 2-2 this season in neutral site environments. They're the only team in the regional that Indiana hasn't played this season, but that changes Friday night.

4-seed: Ball State. 36-21, automatic qualifier for the MAC

The Cardinals ride high into this year's field, having stunned MAC regular season champion Kent State with a ninth-inning grand slam to win the tournament and the league's automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

They're no stranger to a neutral site environment, either. They went 6-1 in seven games played in the setting, plus an additional 16 wins in true road fashion. The Cardinals are No. 101 in the NCAA's RPI.

Decker Scheffler leads the Ball State offense with a .388 batting average, and graduate student Ryan Peltier is hitting .351, adding a team-high 15 home runs. They have a couple of intriguing arms, too – senior Trennor O’Donnell is 5-3 with a 2.98 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 84.2 innings of work. Ty Johnson has been a bit of a Swiss army knife, making 15 appearances, including nine starts. He has a 4-2 record with a 3.81 ERA and has three saves.

Earlier this season, Indiana beat Ball State in two separate thrillers – a 16-13 triumph at home and a 9-8 victory in Muncie.