The days of the RPI - for men's basketball, at least - are now over.

The NCAA on Wednesday morning announced it will be abandoning the metric for a new ranking system dubbed the NCAA Evaluation Tool, or NET, for the Division I men's basketball committee to evaluate teams during the season.

Approved in late July, NET relies on "game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses," according to a release from college basketball's governing body.

The model for team performance data was compiled through late seasons games used as test sets to develop a ranking model leveraging machine learning techniques. "The model, which used team performance data to predict the outcome of games in test sets, was optimized until it was as accurate as possible," per the release.

To ensure the fairest possible model, the testing omitted game date and order to give equal importance to early- and late-season games. A 10-point cap was applied to the winning margin to prevent rankings from encouraging unsportsmanlike play, such as needlessly running up the score in a game where the outcome was certain.

“What has been developed is a contemporary method of looking at teams analytically, using results-based and predictive metrics that will assist the Men’s Basketball Committee as it reviews games throughout the season,” said Dan Gavitt, senior vice president of basketball for the NCAA. “While no perfect rankings exist, using the results of past tournaments will help ensure that the rankings are built on an objective source of truth.”

This is the second major change adopted to the tournament evaluation system in two years. Last year, the committee adopted a quadrant system in order to place emphasis on road games on team sheets. The existing quadrant system will remain, but the NET will replace the RPI to sort games based on the opponent's ranking.

Here's what that quadrant system looks like:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-351, Neutral 201-351, Away 241-351

The NCAA had been using the RPI since 1981. Other Division I sports committees, including the Women’s Basketball Committee, will still use the metric for the 2018-19 season, according to the release.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, NET data will be publicly available just like the RPI in previous years.