As free agency opened up on Friday afternoon as a part of the NBA's offseason cycle, the period has seen a couple of former Hoosiers find new homes. Here's an updated tracker of what's been reported so far.

FRIDAY: According to multiple reports late Friday night and into Saturday morning, the Miami Heat traded former Indiana standout Victor Oladipo to the Oklahoma City Thunder, offloading his $9.45 million contract while he rehabs his a torn patellar tendon in his knee. Miami also sent Oklahoma City two second round draft selections to absorb Oladipo's contract, freeing up money for the Heat to pursue other impact players in free agency. It will be Oladipo's second stint in Oklahoma City during his career, as Oladipo spent a season with the Thunder in which he was highly regarded and respected within the organization, per reports. Oladipo and then-Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis were traded to Indiana for Paul George. The former No. 2 overall pick and two-time All Star appeared in 42 games last season for Miami, averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Oladipo spent the 2016-2017 season with Oklahoma City.

SATURDAY: Just weeks after winning an NBA title with the Denver Nuggets, former Hoosier big man Thomas Bryant is on the move. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bryant signed a 2 year, $5.4 million deal with the Miami Heat, the team Bryant's Nuggets defeated in the NBA Finals. The Heat become the fourth different team the 2017 second-round pick will have played for as he enters his age 26 season. The Lakers, Wizards and aforementioned Nuggets have all employed his services in previous seasons. In 59 games spread across his stints with Los Angeles and Denver last season, Bryant averaged 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds a game on 62.3% shooting.

Bryant played in 18 games with the Nuggets, earning an NBA title – the first in franchise history for Denver.